Big chill for climate doom: Arctic Sea ice is expanding

In addition, the Arctic sea melt this summer was the lowest in 15 years, and the expanse of Antarctic sea is well above average.

This story was originally published by the WND News Center

(WND News Center) – Less than 10 years remain before the oft-claimed “tipping point” for the planet, but sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is the highest it’s been in nine years, increasing more than 30% from last year, while the Antarctic’s level is well above normal.

That’s according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center, pointed out climate-change skeptic Tony Heller.

He noted the Arctic Ocean gained a record amount of sea ice during the first week of September.

“Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles, he wrote on Twitter, adding the news likely would not be reported by CNN, BBC News or the New York Times.

Meanwhile, the sea melt this summer was the lowest in 15 years, and the expanse of Antarctic sea is well above average.

In January 2019, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., drew attention to the claim of some climate-change activists that a U.N. climate report the previous year concluded the planet had only 12 years to address climate change.

Speaking at an annual MLK Now event in New York City, she defended the trillion-dollar price tag she proposes for addressing climate change through her “Green New Deal.”

“Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that will come after us, are looking up, and we’re like: ‘The world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?’”

Ocasio-Cortez’s claim of impending doom relies on the 2018 U.N. “Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5ºC,” which did not conclude the world would end in 12 years. The climate scientists who produced the report warned that any rise in global warming of more than 1.5 degrees celsius by 2030 would result in drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

“Millennials, and Gen z, and all these folks that come after us, are looking up and we’re like ‘the world will end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change, and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?'” @AOC #MLKNow #MLK2019 pic.twitter.com/fbUxr2C0tJ — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 21, 2019



However, 2018 marked 30 years of failed climate-alarm predictions, with many forecasts of a “point of no return” and a “critical tipping point” having long passed.

In July 2019, as WND reported, the left-wing thought leader Think Progress warned that the deadline was actually only a little more than a year, because the planet would be doomed if President Trump were re-elected in November 2020.

‘Greatest threat to global public health’

This week, the New York Times reported a number of leading health and medical journals declared climate change “the greatest threat to global public health” and called on governments to respond with the urgency with which they confronted the coronavirus pandemic.

The declarations followed the announcement that the Biden Health and Human Services Department will treat climate change as a public health issue.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Support 2-year-old's right to remain on life support in UK Show Petition Text 6340 have signed the petition. Let's get to 7500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The parents of Alta Fixsler are pleading with the British courts not to remove life support from their brain-damaged daughter, so that they can transport her to a hospital in Israel or the U.S. Could you do your part and SIGN and SHARE this petition which asks the British courts and hospital system to allow the Fixslers to remove their daughter from the UK so that she can live, and not be killed by so-called "passive euthanasia" where her life support is taken away? Late last month, High Court Justice Mr. Alistair McDonald insanely ruled that it is in Alta's "best interests" to have her life support stopped, and that Manchester University NHS could begin the process of removing her life support. But, Mr. and Mrs. Fixsler, who are are Orthodox Jews living according to Hebrew law, strenuously objected to the hospital depriving Alta of life support and she was given a reprieve, but we don't know how long that will last. In fact, just yesterday, a British Court of Appeal declined to render judgement in this case, giving more hope that little Alta might be able to leave the UK and be treated in another country. And, both American and Israeli lawmakers have spoken up against the planned passive euthanasia death of Alta, with a host of U.S. Senators, as well as the Israeli Health Minister and President, petitioning different British officials to stop the process of causing Alta's death. We concur with what the Senators wrote: "It is unacceptable that people in government think they, not parents, should decide what is in the best interest of a child, even in a matter of life and death." Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition now. The story of a brain-damaged child in England in danger of a passive euthanasia opposed by both his or her parents and officials overseas is now a distressingly familiar one. In the 2017 case of Charlie Gard, Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, and 37 European MPs sided with the infant’s parents against the British courts that agreed to allow the NHS to withdraw his life support. Almost one-year-old Charlie died 12 minutes after he was removed from a ventilator. In 2018, Tom Evans, the Catholic father of Alfie Evans, appealed to Pope Francis on behalf of his almost two-year-old son, and the pontiff did indeed ask for prayers for the youngster. Both Polish and Italian hospitals were willing to treat the brain-injured boy, but the British courts refused to release him. Alfie died four days after he was removed from a ventilator. In 2019, Tafida Raqeeb, then five years old, made headlines when her Muslim parents fought the Barts Health NHS Trust’s request to stop treating the brain-damaged girl. Once again, an Italian hospital offered to treat the sick child, and in this case the judge – Mr Justice Alistair MacDonald – ruled that the child could be allowed to live and taken to Italy for treatment. And, in 2021, six-year-old Pippa Knight was not permitted to live despite the wishes of her widowed mother Paula. Pippa died in May after doctors removed her life support. RIGHT NOW, please help little Alta and her parents fight for her right to live, and not be killed by having her life support removed. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this urgent petition. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'No judgment yet: Panel to ‘think carefully’ about taking 2-year-old Alta Fixsler off life support' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/no-judgment-yet-panel-to-think-carefully-about-taking-2-year-old-alta-fixsler-off-life-support 'US senators, Israeli officials appeal against UK High Court decision to deny Jewish toddler food, water, oxygen' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/us-senators-israeli-officials-appeal-against-uk-high-court-decision-to-deny-jewish-toddler-food-water-oxygen 'Judge rules Jewish girl's life support can be withdrawn' - https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-57276221 Photo Credit: screenshot / 'PA' Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The Daily Caller pointed out that governments and public health bodies could invoke emergency authority as they have in response to COVID-19 and enforce drastic measures such as curbing private-vehicle use, consumption of animal products and fossil fuel drilling.

A study published in Nature Climate Change in March found that during the 2020 lockdowns, carbon emissions fell by about 2.6 billion metric tons in 2020. A pandemic-scale lockdown once every two years would produce an equivalent decline in emissions over the long-term, the researchers concluded.

“If climate activists were allowed, they would take us from COVID lockdowns straight into climate lockdowns,” JunkScience.com founder Steve Milloy told the Daily Caller. “Now that they’ve seen arbitrary lockdowns successfully imposed under the guise of a ‘public health emergency,’ they can’t wait for federal, state and local declarations of a climate emergency to achieve the same sort of dominance over us.”

Reprinted with permission from the WND News Center

Share











