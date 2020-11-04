Big Tech just censored President Trump: Make sure LifeSite is in your inbox

News

Wed Nov 4, 2020 - 2:04 pm EST
By LifeSiteNews.com
November 4, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In the last few months, LifeSiteNews has seen a decrease in traffic coming from social media and Google due to Big Tech censorship.

Now, with our election coverage, we face the very real threat of being de-platformed by Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Twitter has censored President Trump and almost any conservative tweet about the election.

Moreover a few of our own tweets were quickly censored after being posted.

The threat is real. We must be prepared.

Comments

