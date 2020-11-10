Bill Barr okays Department of Justice investigation into election fraud allegations

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 10, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The office of U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has released a memo to senior government officials greenlighting an investigation into allegations of “irregularities” in last week’s recent presidential elections.

“I authorize you to pursue substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections in your jurisdictions in certain cases, as I have already done in specific instances,” wrote Attorney General Barr.

The memo, signed by Barr yesterday, states that it is “imperative” that Americans can trust in the results of the election.

“Now that the voting has concluded, it is imperative that the American people can trust that our elections were conducted in such a way that the outcomes accurately reflect the will of the voters,” Barr stated.

“[The] United States Justice Department has an obligation to ensure that federal elections are conducted in such a way that the American people can have full confidence in the electoral process and their government.”

The memo, addressed to the Assistant Attorneys General for the Criminal Division, Civil Rights Division and National Security Division, as well as the Director of the FBI, suggests that the usual advice of the Public Integrity Section’s Electoral Crime Branch would not be effective in bringing justice.

“In instances in which they are consulted, the ECB’s general practice has been to counsel that overt investigative steps ordinarily should not be taken into consideration until the election in question has been concluded, its results certified, and all recounts and election contests concluded,” Barr wrote.

“Such a passive and delayed enforcement approach can result in situations in which election misconduct cannot realistically be rectified.”

The Attorney General also suggested that the ECB’s advice is more practical when the incidences of election fraud have not been numerous enough to “impact the outcome of an election.”

“While most allegations of purported election misconduct are of such a scale that they would not impact the outcome of an election and, thus, investigation can appropriately be deferred, that is not always the case,” he wrote.

Barr also indicated that the Department of Justice’s “overt” investigations will not themselves have an inadvertent impact on the elections now that voting has been concluded. This means that the DOJ can now go forward and investigate allegations of voter fraud so immense that they might have had an impact on the outcomes of the elections in some states.

“Such inquiries and reviews may be conducted if there are clear and apparently-credible allegations of irregularities that, if true, could potentially impact the outcome of a federal election in an individual State.”

Any investigation into irregularities deemed not to have swayed the outcome of the recent elections can be deferred until after certification, Barr added. He stressed that DOJ personnel must be cautious and “maintain the Department’s absolute commitment to fairness, neutrality and non-partisanship.” Barr also said that nothing in the memo “should be taken as any indication” that the DOJ already believes voter fraud has swayed the results of the elections in any state.

“Rather, I provide this authority and guidance to emphasize the need to timely and appropriately address allegations of voting irregularities so that all of the American people, regardless of their preferred candidate or party, can have full confidence in the results of our elections,” he wrote.

“The American people and the leaders they freely elect deserve nothing less.”

The memo follows allegations by President Donald Trump, members of the Trump campaign, Project Veritas, and others that supporters of Joe Biden’s Democratic Party perpetrated massive voter fraud after, during, and leading up to the November 3, 2020 elections.

Trump has also accused the mainstream media of election interference.

