Bill Clinton swears he ‘did nothing wrong’ in deposition on his ties to Epstein

The former president's denials to a House Oversight Committee on Friday are reminiscent of his lie in January 1998 when he said he did not have sexual relations with Monica Lewinsky.

CHAPPAQUA, New York (LifeSiteNews) — Former President Bill Clinton sat for an hours-long, closed-door deposition concerning his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly saying he “saw nothing” and “did nothing wrong.”

The testimony by the 42nd President of the United States today followed that of his wife, Hillary, the previous day that U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace characterized as “unhinged,” with the former First Lady often “screaming” her responses.

At one point during today’s questioning, when Bill Clinton was shown a picture of himself in a hot tub with a woman whose face was obscured, he said he didn’t know her and that he did not have sex with her, according to a live report filed by The New York Times.

Clinton’s denial, whether rooted in truth or not, is reminiscent of his brazen lie to the American people in January 1998 when he swore on primetime television during his impeachment investigation: “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

“These allegations are false,” he attested.

The sitting President lied with ease to his entire nation.

By August 1998, an ashen, stone-faced Clinton was forced to come clean: “Indeed, I did have a relationship with Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate. In fact, it was wrong.”

Today’s denials began even before his 11 a.m. deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee commenced.

“I had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing. No matter how many photos you show me, I have two things that at the end of the day matter more than your interpretation of those 20-year-old photos,” he claimed in his written opening statement shared on social media.

“I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and, more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong,” Clinton averred.

“You’ll often hear me say that I don’t recall,” he warned. “That might be unsatisfying. But I’m not going to say something I’m not sure of. This was all a long time ago.”

Legal scholar John Yoo, who served as an investigator during the Senate Whitewater investigation into wrongdoing by then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, said, “We learned from the 1990s that Bill Clinton lies.”

“We learned that he committed perjury under oath … and he was impeached for it,” Yoo said during a Fox News interview.

“And the only reason he was not convicted and removed from office was not because senators thought he wasn’t a liar,” Yoo said, “but they thought it would hurt the country too much.”

“He has no problem lying under oath to federal prosecutors,” Yoo emphasized.

