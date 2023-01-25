Bill Gates admits COVID shots don’t prevent infection, protect vulnerable groups

(LifeSiteNews) — Bill Gates, one of the most prominent financial sponsors of vaccine development and production, admitted that the COVID injections do not prevent infections, don’t work against new variants, and therefore do not sufficiently protect the elderly.

During a Monday interview hosted by the Lowy Institute, an Australian thinktank, Gates said that “we also need to fix the three problems with vaccines.”

“The current [COVID] vaccines are not infection-blocking,” the Microsoft billionaire said. “They’re not broad. So, when new variants come up, you lose protection and they have very short duration, particularly in the people who matter, which are old people, and every one of those things is fixable.”

READ: Follow the money: These groups are funded by Bill Gates’s obsession with ‘global health’

He prophesized that “within, I’d say, a decade, we will have a toolset for respiratory pandemics that will be excellent.”

Gates, as well as other proponents of the COVID injections like Dr. Anthony Fauci, has previously admitted that the COVID shots “only slightly reduce” transmission. Nevertheless, there are still influential people who claim that the COVID injections stop the transmission of the virus, like Harvard Professor Michelle Williams who recently falsely claimed that the shots protect “against transmission” during a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel discussion. Williams was not corrected by the moderator or any of the other panelists.

Moreover, the billionaire mentioned a “blocker” that “you can inhale” that could allegedly prevent people from getting infected with certain viruses in the future.

READ: ‘Inhaled’ version of COVID vaccine set to enter second phase of human trials in Canada

Gates also commented on the Russia-Ukraine war and surprisingly admitted that “the Ukrainian government is one of the worst in the world, you know, corrupt, controlled by a few rich people.”

READ: Do Biden’s classified documents cover up his family’s corrupt dealings in Ukraine?

“So it’s a country that has a lot of promise. But, you know, in the meantime, you know, it’s been destroyed and, you know, no one knows how long this war will go on,” he stated.

In an off-hand comment, Gates mentioned that emerging nations, such as China and India “need to play a stronger role in world governance,” rather than just the U.S. leading the way like it did in the past. The billionaire appears to admit that he aspires to have “world governance,” while critics of the globalist agenda have often been accused of spreading “conspiracy theories” when they point out the danger of a looming world government.

READ: WHO proposals could strip nations of their sovereignty, create worldwide totalitarian state, expert warns

The Microsoft founder also repeatedly criticized the U.S. temporarily defunding the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, without naming then-President Donald Trump who made the decision. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the second largest financial contributor to the WHO after the U.S. government.

Share











