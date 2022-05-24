Bill Gates funnels hundreds of millions of dollars to sink Twitter if Elon Musk restores free speech

‘Bill Gates is funding a veritable NGO (non-governmental organization) army — and it is zeroing in on Elon Musk.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire Bill Gates has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to leftist organizations that have urged a massive advertiser boycott of Twitter in the event that Elon Musk halts the social media platform’s censoring of conservative and otherwise non-woke voices.

“Bill Gates is funding a veritable NGO (non-governmental organization) army — and it is zeroing in on Elon Musk,” Allum Bokhari wrote in his exclusive report for Breitbart News.

“Musk threatens to reverse Gates’ strongly desired censorship policies — and now faces the wrath of Gates-funded NGOs,” Bokhari said.

In his quest to purchase Twitter, Musk has asserted that free speech is imperative for democracy — a principle that clashes with leftist forces seeking to maintain a chokehold on the flow of information in today’s online public square.

As a wannabe international social engineer and self-styled medical/vaccine aficionado, Gates has repeatedly demanded that Twitter and other tech giants stop what he considers to be health “misinformation,” with regards to COVID-19 vaccines and lockdown measures.

Breitbart reported that it had obtained research showing that vast sums of money from Gates had been directed over time “to 11 of the 26 organizations that signed an open letter last month urging Twitter advertisers to boycott the company if Elon Musk restores free speech” to Twitter.

Through major contributions from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to The Tides Foundation and The New Venture Fund, money was then channeled to several alt-left heavy hitters who signed the threatening letter, including NARAL Pro-Choice America, Media Matters, Black Lives Matter Global Network, The Center for Media Justice, The Media Democracy Fund, and Accountable Tech.

While all of the aforementioned organizations are deeply beholden to Gates, the others receive their funding from equally notorious leftist backers, including billionaire George Soros, former Clinton operatives, as well as the European Union and the Canadian government, according to the New York Post.

In their letter, the 26 signatories claimed:

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter will further toxify our information ecosystem and be a direct threat to public safety, especially among those already most vulnerable and marginalized. … Under Musk’s management, Twitter risks becoming a cesspool of misinformation, with your brand attached, polluting our information ecosystem in a time where trust in institutions and news media is already at an all-time low. Your ad dollars can either fund Musk’s vanity project or hold him to account. We call on you to demand Musk uphold these basic standards of community trust and safety, and to pull your advertising spending from Twitter if they are not.

Other signatories include GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), the Gender Equity Policy Institute, and the Women’s March.

When conservative author and commentator Mike Cernovich tweeted the Breitbart story headline, “Bill Gates Poured Millions into Dark Money Fund Attacking Elon Musk,” Musk took note and responded, “What a d*ck move!”

What a dick move! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

