Bill Gates involved in new pandemic planning exercise with health, political, financial leaders

(LifeSiteNews) – The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation along with the Center for Health Security at Johns Hopkins University held an allegedly fiction pandemic training exercise in October called “Catastrophic Contagion.”

In the video released by the organizers, a fictional news segment alerts of virus called Severe Epidemic Enterovirus Respiratory Syndrome 2025 or SERS 2025. The fictional news anchor went on to say that “the virus could cause a severe pandemic if early containment and mitigations efforts are not successful.”

Different from COVID, this fictional virus is said to effect young people and children more than the elderly and infirm.

The official website for the organization states, “The exercise simulated a series of WHO emergency health advisory board meetings addressing a fictional pandemic set in the near future. Participants grappled with how to respond to an epidemic located in one part of the world that then spread rapidly, becoming a pandemic with a higher fatality rate than COVID-19 and disproportionately affecting children and young people.”

The participant list consisted of Bill Gates and numerous public health professionals and financial and political leaders, including the former CDC director Tom Frieden.

One participant named Mark Dybul, who has worked with the U.S. government regarding AIDS, called pandemics exercises “inherently political and financial.”

The news of the Gates-funded event led Irish biochemical engineer and YouTuber Ivor Cummings to opine in a video that the recent event looked a lot like Event 201 held in 2019, just before the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID pandemic.

Cummings showed how Event 201, in his opinion, seemed to predict with precise detail have transpired globally in March 2020, and added that although he is not making a prediction, “history repeats itself.”

Event 201 was a pandemic exercise put on by the Center for Health Security in conjunction with the WHO and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, not dissimilar from the Catastrophic Contagion exercise.

Event 201 played out an allegedly fiction scenario where a respiratory illness spread throughout the world and demonstrated a response that has led to speculation about whether the parties involved were planning something related to COVID, or the COVID scenario itself.

So far, not transcript of what was said at Catastrophic Contagion has been released to the public.

