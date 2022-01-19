Bill Gates praises Australia’s heavy-handed COVID policies, suggests yearly booster shots

While arguing the COVID-19 jabs ‘prevent severe disease and death very well,’ Gates acknowledged during a Twitter Q&A that ‘they still allow infections ... and the duration appears to be limited.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates promoted yearly coronavirus injections and praised Australia’s totalitarian COVID response while admitting the current jabs don’t stop transmission during a Twitter Q&A earlier this month.

“The vaccines we have prevent severe disease and death very well but they are missing two key things,” Gates told Professor Devi Sridhar of the University of Edinburgh during a question and answer session January 11 that was closed to public comment.

“First they still allow infections (‘breakthrough’) and the duration appears to be limited,” Gates said, adding, “We need vaccines that prevent re-infection and have many years of duration.”

The vaccines we have prevent severe disease and death very well but they are missing two key things. First they still allow infections (“breakthrough”) and the duration appears to be limited. We need vaccines that prevent re-infection and have many years of duration.# — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

Despite early promises that the experimental drugs would stop transmission of the virus and provide lasting protection, Gates is not alone in admitting that the jabs have failed to do so.

Public health officials including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) head Dr. Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky have acknowledged in recent months that “fully vaccinated” people still transmit the virus, while reports suggest vaccine efficacy appears to drop off precipitously after only a few months.

Moreover, more Americans are reported to have died with COVID-19 listed on their death certificate in 2021, following the introduction of the shots, than in 2020 before the jabs were available, throwing doubt on the claim that the jabs have drastically cut mortality.

Regardless of the failure of the jabs to stop transmission of the disease or provide long-lasting protection against serious symptoms, Gates moved on to recommend a program of yearly COVID shots after issuing his call for new injections to do what the original shots failed to do.

“Once Omicron goes through a country then the rest of the year should see far fewer cases so Covid can be treated more like seasonal flu,” he said, adding that while “[a] more transmissive variant” than omicron “is not likely,” “we have been surprised a lot during this pandemic.”

“Omicron will create a lot of immunity at least for the next year,” he continued, suggesting, “We may have to take yearly shots for Covid for some time.”

A more transmissive variant is not likely but we have been surprised a lot during this pandemic. Omicron will create a lot of immunity at least for the next year. @trvrb tracks the genetics really well. We may have to take yearly shots for Covid for some time. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

Further in the Q&A, Gates waved away “conspiracy theories” involving himself and other public figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, and spoke about giving more resources to “trusted authorities” like the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC to “communicate better” while hinting at increasing censorship by suggesting that social media “got behind on trying to get factual information out” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The billionaire also insisted that the SARS-CoV-2 virus did not escape from a lab, despite continually emerging evidence which has moved the notion from the realm of “conspiracy theory” to a plausible explanation broadly acknowledged by mainstream sources.

The data is pretty strong that it came from another species which is true for most pandemics. People will continue to speculate on this and we should make sure labs are careful. There will be future outbreaks coming from other species so we need to invest in being ready. # — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

In addition, Gates praised Australia for its COVID response, attributing the country’s harsh top-down control tactics including curfews, isolation, and border closures to the low rates of death attributed to the virus.

“A few countries like Australia moved fast to diagnose cases at scale and isolate people who were infected,” Gates said. “They were able to limit deaths dramatically. Once the numbers get large in a country it is too late. So the first few months made a lot of difference.”

A few countries like Australia moved fast to diagnose cases at scale and isolate people who were infected. They were able to limit deaths dramatically. Once the numbers get large in a country it is too late. So the first few months made a lot of difference. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) January 11, 2022

Australia has drawn strong criticism for its response to the coronavirus after it imposed severe lockdown policies which have throttled Australians’ civil liberties. While its COVID-related death toll is indeed very low, it remains unclear whether that can be directly attributable to the measures Australia took to restrict society. By comparison Peru, which had “imposed one of the earliest and strictest lockdowns in Latin America” during the early days of the pandemic, according to the BBC, and renewed its lockdowns in January 2021, has nonetheless recorded the highest rate of COVID-related deaths per million in the world.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Republican-led states like Florida and Texas which have refused to impose liberty-crushing lockdowns have recorded lower rates of COVID-related deaths than some Democrat-led states which imposed harsh measures, including New York, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, suggesting that factors other than lockdown policies may have had more impact on COVID-related deaths.

Further, as a political matter it has been hotly debated whether attempting to drive down all risk from a single virus at the expense of civil liberties can be justified.

Two years after the first lockdowns, watchdog group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has counted Australia’s COVID response, including its border closures, as one of that nation’s biggest human rights problems.

Share











