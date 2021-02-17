Bill Gates pushes for ‘zero’ emissions in new book while upping his stake in private jet company

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

February 17, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Billionaire Bill Gates has released a new book providing his plan to reach “zero greenhouse gas emissions” less than two weeks after he acquired an additional stake in a private-jet operations company, despite this mode of travel producing, by far, the highest carbon emissions per passenger.

In How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, the pro-abortion, population-control advocate lays out his ambitious plan stating “(t)o avoid a climate disaster, we have to get to zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The case for zero was, and is, rock solid,” Gates wrote. “Setting a goal to only reduce our emissions — but not eliminate them — won’t do it. The only sensible goal is zero.”

“The bad news,” he continued, is that “(g)etting to zero will be really hard.” But with “the passion of a growing global movement” and “big goals for solving the problem,” this book provides “a concrete plan” for doing so.

What is not included in Mr. Gates’ book announcement is why he has invested in an industry that on average creates the largest “carbon footprint” per person as a means of travel.

On February 5, The Wall Street Journal reported that “Bill Gates is doubling down on private-jet travel, as the niche industry recovers more quickly amid the coronavirus pandemic than the wider commercial aviation market.”

The story shared how Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC increased its stake in Signature Aviation, “the world's largest operator of private-jet bases,” from 19 percent to 30 percent in a $4.7 billion deal with two other investment partners.

Unlike commercial flying, which “has fallen sharply amid travel restrictions, quarantine rules and steep reductions in flights operated by cash-strapped airlines,” private-jet travel has “bounced back quicker.” While the former “was down 50 percent in January from a year earlier, business aviation travel — a key indicator for the private-jet business — was down just 9 percent.”

Of course, private-jet travel is only available to relatively few wealthy individuals and corporations who can afford it.

Given the financial devastation wrought by government lockdown policies over the last 11 months, including catastrophic losses in jobs, small businesses, global income and the massive rise in poverty, contrasted with a boon to the fortunes of billionaires like Bill Gates, the significant difference between the recovery of commercial and private-jet travel appears consistent.

With regards to carbon emissions, according to the Independent, when utilizing the “efficiency equation, which compares how far one passenger can be moved with a gallon of fuel by dividing the energy needed by the passenger capacity,” a rough calculation that can vary widely due to several factors, reveals “flying by private jet is more than eight times less efficient if calculated per passenger” than flying commercial.

Such apparent hypocrisy between what Mr. Gates is promoting in his book and practicing in his private affairs is not limited to billionaires.

Former Secretary of State and current Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry leaves quite a carbon footprint himself. As FoxNews reported in late January, while a “typical passenger vehicle emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year,” based on an average of driving 11,500 miles on 22 miles per gallon,” Kerry’s private jet, over an 11-month period, “accumulated an estimated 116 metric tons of carbon,” traveling about 22 hours in that timeframe.

Other Democrat politicians display the same tendencies when it comes to these and other matters, including violating the same draconian COVID-19 restrictions that they have imposed on fellow citizens.

Such hypocrisy has been documented in the actions of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, House Speaker Nancy Peolosi of California, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and more.

This persistent globalist notion of a coming “Climate Disaster” was addressed by former President Donald Trump in a January 2020 speech at the World Economic Forum, which has been driving many of these radical environmental and socialist initiatives, including “The Great Reset.”

Mr. Trump said, “To embrace the possibilities of tomorrow, we must reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse. They are the heirs of yesterday’s foolish fortune-tellers … They predicted an overpopulation crisis in the 1960s, mass starvation in the ’70s, and an end of oil in the 1990s. These alarmists always demand the same thing: absolute power to dominate, transform, and control every aspect of our lives.

“We will never let radical socialists destroy our economy, wreck our country, or eradicate our liberty. America will always be the proud, strong, and unyielding bastion of freedom.”