Bill Gates says climate change is ‘all-out effort,’ like ‘world war … against greenhouse gases’

February 18, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Billionaire population-control advocate Bill Gates, in a video interview with Anderson Cooper of 60 Minutes, revealed the vast scale of his plans to redraw the entire “physical economy” of the world in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, and as part of his vision to make the way humans live dependent on “green technologies.”

In April last year, Gates announced that he was shifting the “total attention” of his charity, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, towards addressing issues arising from COVID. “Even our non-health related work, like higher education and K-12 [schools], is completely switched around to look at how you facilitate online learning,” he had said.

But now, a year later, his focus is almost entirely on climate change, a topic on which he agrees “with the overwhelming majority of scientists who warn of a looming climate disaster,” according to Cooper.

Asked if climate change is “the toughest challenge humanity has ever faced,” Gates replied, “Absolutely.” He added, “It’s way greater than the pandemic. And it needs a level of cooperation that would be unprecedented.”

Gates maintains that the next 30 years are going to be crucial in pushing a collective effort between all industries, from technology and medicine, to manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation, and many more in between, to “innovate” for the future of the planet.

As an example, Gates referenced the burger restaurant he and Cooper were sitting in, advising that “this cement would be made in a different way. The steel in the building would be different. You know, the meat in the burger is a big deal. These — you know, all this plastic and paper — potatoes … All the tractors, the transport.”

Asked if he really meant that the whole supply chain must be changed, down to the trucks that deliver the food, and the bricks and mortar that make up the buildings, Gates responded, “Hey, when you’re going to zero [carbon emissions], you don’t get to skip anything.”

The Microsoft billionaire fortified his position, warning that if the world does not adhere to his plans within the next 100 years, “[i]t’s way too late. Then the natural ecosystems will have failed. The instability, you know, the migration.”

He alleged that “those things will — will get really, really bad well before the end of the century.” He did not offer any evidence to support this claim. He did, however, clarify what was meant by “migration.”

In the wake of the Arab Spring, hundreds of thousands of migrants have crossed from northern Africa into Europe every year for the last decade. Using this as a yard-stick, Gates proclaimed that the “Syrian War was a 20th of what climate migration will look like.”

And in relation to the virus, “the deaths per year are way, ten times greater than what we’ve experienced in the pandemic.”

Gates’ new book

Gates lays out the ways in which he believes the world can avoid such a fate in his new book, How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, where he claims that principally, “[t]o avoid a climate disaster, we have to get to zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The case for zero was, and is, rock solid,” Gates wrote. “Setting a goal to only reduce our emissions — but not eliminate them — won’t do it. The only sensible goal is zero.”

“The bad news,” he continued, is that “[g]etting to zero will be really hard.” But with “the passion of a growing global movement” and “big goals for solving the problem,” this book provides “a concrete plan” for doing so. Gates supports President Joe Biden’s plan to re-join the expensive anti-family Paris Climate Agreement, asking the government to up its green energy spending to $35 billion per year.

Gates recognized that the government has already been spending money on initiatives like electric cars, but accused them of picking at “low-hanging fruit.” The “hard parts,” in his view, include “steel and cement. Those pieces we’ve hardly started to work on.”

The tech mogul told Cooper that steel and concrete manufacturing “accounts for 16% of all carbon dioxide emissions. And the demand is only growing.”

“The world will add an estimated two and a half trillion square feet of buildings by 2060,” he predicted. Without any further context, Gates made the comparison that this amounts to “putting up another New York City every month for the next 40 years.”

Gates’ own carbon footprint

Despite his complaints, Gates has recently increased his investment in a private jet company, Signature Aviation, in a $4.7 billion deal. While air travel in general is the biggest producer of carbon emissions per passenger, the Independent revealed that private air travel “is more than eight times less efficient if calculated per passenger” than flying commercial, according to calculations that can vary widely depending on specific factors.

Cooper gave Gates an opportunity to “answer” those people who criticize him as a hypocrite for his frequent use of air travel.

Gates admitted, “Yeah. I probably have one of the highest greenhouse gas footprints of anyone on the planet.”

“Now, I’m spending quite a bit to buy aviation fuel that was made with plants,” he justified himself. “You know, I switched to an electric car. I use solar panels. I’m paying a company that actually at a very high price can pull a bit of carbon out of the air and stick it underground. And so I’m offsetting my personal emissions.”

He noted the enormous costs associated with carbon capture, boasting that he pays “$400 a ton. It’s like $7 million” per year, making “green” air travel a privilege of the super-rich.

Cooper noted that Gates has spent $2 billion of his own money on “green energy” technologies already, and “plans to spend several billion more.”

Relying on green energy has proved more than troublesome for the millions of Texas residents without power, heat, and food, following a rare winter storm wreaking havoc on the state, with more than twenty people reported to have died so far as a result.

Wind power, a “green renewable” energy source often touted as a fossil-fuel replacement by Gates and friends, now accounts for the second largest proportion of all energy production in Texas, behind natural gas. Since the freezing storm hit, however, “nearly half of Texas’ installed wind power generation capacity has been offline because of frozen wind turbines in West Texas,” the Austin American-Statesman reported.

Residents were asked by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages around 90% of Texas’s electrical capacity, to reduce their usage, in order to attenuate demand on the grid.

Although the turbines froze over on Sunday, some 2,700,000 customers were still without power by Thursday afternoon.

The investments of Bill Gates

Gates’ billions are invested very broadly, with stakes in nuclear energy, carbon capture, and even in the food industry, backing two meat substitute firms.

Cows allegedly account for 4% of greenhouse gases, which is why Gates claimed he invested in plant-based meat substitute companies Impossible Foods, the mission of which is to make meat obsolete in 15 years, and Beyond Meat.

“I wish all this funding of these companies wasn’t necessary at all,” Gates said. “Without innovation, we will not solve climate change. We won’t even come close.”

“[R]aising animals can take a big toll on the environment,” Gates wrote in a blog entitled “Is there enough meat for everyone?”

“One solution would be to ask the biggest carnivores (Americans and others) to cut back, by as much as half,” he said.

Lab findings have shown that Impossible Foods’ imitation meat contains 11 times more glyphosate, the toxic herbicide used in RoundUp, than its closest competitor, reported Children’s Health Defense.

Meatless alternatives are a key part of a sustainable food future from the perspective of not only Bill Gates, but the EAT Foundation, which describes itself as a “Davos for food” — Davos being the location of the yearly World Economic Forum meeting.

“According to Frederic Leroy, a food science and biotechnology professor at the University of Brussels, EAT network interacts closely with some of the biggest imitation meat companies, including Impossible Foods,” reported Children’s Health Defense.

“They frame it as healthy and sustainable, which of course it is neither,” Leroy told The Defender.

At the same time as increasing his stake in the fake meat industry, Gates has been amassing hundreds of thousands of acres of American farmland, now owning 242,000 acres, making him the leading owner of private farmland in the U.S.

Public health

Though Gates claims that his main focus now is on the “climate crisis,” he hasn’t taken his eye off of COVID-19.

At a 2015 TED Talk, Gates predicted that “[i]f anything kills over 10 million people in the

next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war. Not missiles, but microbes.” He later added, “We’re not ready for the next epidemic.”

In a separate segment of his interview with Cooper, where they discussed COVID and the response of the American government to it, Gates lauded the government for facilitating vaccine production “within 12 months,” even though he admitted they “aren’t perfect.”

Speaking to CBS News on Tuesday, Gates suggested that, with the rise of variants in the coronavirus, a third dose of the vaccine may be required to inoculate some people: “The discussion now is do we just need to get a super high coverage of the current vaccine, or do we need a third dose that’s just the same, or do we need a modified vaccine?”

Gates did not deny the possibility of establishing a framework like that of the current flu vaccine regimen, which necessitates annual booster shots.

Alluding to a “next pandemic” in “five to ten years,” Gates told Cooper that, at that time, “we will solve all those problems” with the recently introduced mRNA vaccine technology.

Cooper pushed Gates to confirm whether there will be another “pandemic,” to which Gates responded, “Absolutely.”

Explaining how he can be so sure, Gates said, “Well, you roll the dice every year, eventually the dice don’t favor you.”

He went on to challenge the so-called “science deniers” who question the underpinnings of the green movement, as well as the science that backs government lockdown measures, telling Cooper that people “have to make the truth more interesting than the over-simplistic conspiracy theories.”

According to Gates, there is a “need to slow down” what he calls “the crazy stuff.”

“There is a need for innovation to think about how you draw these lines and particularly when you’re getting out exposing to strangers something that might draw them into a series of falsehoods.”

Given that his regime requires “every aspect of our daily life” to change, Gates admitted that “[i]t can seem overwhelming.” But, said Gates, “If people think it’s impossible, they’re wrong. It’s possible.”