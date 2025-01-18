Bill Gates says Trump is ‘excited’ about another fast-track ‘vaccine’ operation for HIV

Commentators are raising the alarm about Trump's alleged excitement over another fast-tracked 'vaccine,' considering the death and injury caused by the COVID shots under Trump's Operation Warp Speed.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bill Gates says that during his recent meeting with Donald Trump, the president-elect was “pretty excited” about the idea of fast-tracking a “vaccine” for HIV, akin to the way COVID “vaccine” development was accelerated during Operation Warp Speed.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bill Gates opened up about his three hour-long discussion with Trump, along with Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and Gates’ personal aide Larry Cohen, the CEO of Gates Notes.

Gates said he “spoke a lot about HIV,” which his massively wealthy and influential Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is “working on a cure” for.

“In the COVID days, he accelerated vaccine innovation,” said Gates, referring to Operation Warp Speed, which hastily developed novel, experimental mRNA shots without full testing.

“So I was asking him if maybe the same kind of thing could be done here. And we both got, I think, pretty excited about that,” said Gates.

NEW – Bill Gates is “impressed” and “excited” after meeting with Trump: “he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”pic.twitter.com/pf9H94gJ3u — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 17, 2025

“I felt like he was energized and looking forward to help driving innovation,” the billionaire concluded about his meeting with Trump, I was frankly impressed with how well he showed a lot of interest in the issues I brought up.”

Infowars founder Alex Jones sounded the alarm about this revelation as a “nightmare development,” given how much death and injury the mRNA COVID shots caused when given to the public. The U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which has previously been estimated to account for only 1 percent of vaccine injuries, now has tallied 38,264 deaths due to the COVID shots, and a total of 1,658,330 COVID shot-induced adverse events.

Jones demanded “a clarification from the incoming Trump Administration on whether or not Bill Gates is lying, or admit that Trump has joined the dark side,” and went so far as to call the issue “the ultimate litmus test on whether Trump is on Team Humanity or Team Deathcult.”

BREAKING Nightmare Development! Bill Gates Claims President Trump May Back Operation Warp Speed 2.0 With The Rollout of An Experimental HIV / AIDS mRNA “Vaccine”! At a meeting 3 weeks ago at Mar-A-Lago, Gates claims Trump showed interest, in supporting Big Pharma’s agenda of… pic.twitter.com/AoXyfEW6Zv — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 18, 2025

Australian journalist Maria Zeee, founder of Zeee media, called Gates’ claim “extremely alarming.”

“We need to know if this is truth, or a lie. Sooner rather than later. Gates belongs in prison for crimes against humanity,” Zeee wrote on X.

Gates has been accused by citizens around the world of causing physical harm through his “health” initiatives. For example, in the Netherlands, he has been sued for allegedly misleading the public about the safety of COVID shots; and he and his foundation have been accused of conducting illegal medical trials on children without parental consent in India, and even of causing illness and death through these vaccine trials.

Despite the documented deaths and injuries caused by the COVID shots, and calls for Trump to admit that their rollout under his administration was a mistake, he has consistently defended Operation Warp Speed. Since leaving office, Trump repeatedly promoted the jab as “one of the greatest achievements of mankind.” In January 2023, he dismissed potential safety issues by suggesting that “problems” were in “relatively small numbers.”

