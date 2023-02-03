Bill Gates squirms when pressed yet again on dinners with Jeffrey Epstein

The former Microsoft chief complained that bringing up the subject was going 'way back in time.'

(LifeSiteNews) – Microsoft co-founder and left-wing financier Bill Gates faced a new round of questions this week regarding his relationship with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, appearing visibly uncomfortable revisiting the subject.

Epstein killed himself in his cell at New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in August 2019 while being held on charges of trafficking underaged girls to be raped by himself and wealthy associates. The case has long been a source of concern due to the mysteries surrounding the billionaire financier’s private Caribbean retreat (dubbed “Pedophile Island” by locals), as well as to the botched prosecution and lax punishment for his previous crimes, but mostly for the belief that it had the potential to implicate many prominent figures around the world.

Among the elites known to have associated with Epstein is Gates, whose ex-wife Melinda says “made it very clear” to him that she disapproved of his meetings with the predator, whom she says she recognized as “evil personified” after meeting him just once. The two men had a number of meetings over the years, with Gates traveling on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private plane on at least one occasion.

During an interview Monday on Australia’s ABC 7.30, host Sarah Ferguson asked Gates, “Do you regret the relationship that you maintained with him against Melinda’s advice and wishes?”

The climate and population activist first attempted to downplay the matter as going “way back in time” before answering that “I will say for the over a 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him.”

Ferguson noted that “Epstein had a way of sexually compromising” people, asking if “that [was] what Melinda was warning you about?” Gates denied it: “No, I had dinner with him and that’s all.”

“There never was any relationship of any kind,” he insisted.

Epstein’s death ended any possibility of him naming any public figures who took part in his crimes. His former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence at a low-security facility for sex trafficking female teenagers; last year, her brother, Ian, denied that she would name names in exchange for a lighter sentence, reiterating her position “that she did not participate or was aware of these terrible activities.”

In November 2019, the conservative investigative outlet Project Veritas released a leaked video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach privately lamenting the network’s alleged spiking of a purportedly devastating report on Epstein, in which, she said, alleged victim Virginia Roberts (now Virginia Guiffre) “told me everything, she had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had. [Former President Bill] Clinton, we had everything.”

After the video came out, Robach released a statement claiming that her mention of Clinton was merely referencing allegations Guiffre had made, not anything independently verified by ABC. At the time, Veritas leader James O’Keefe dismissed her response as a “very milquetoast” statement that “appears to be written by lawyers” rather than Robach herself, as it states “the exact opposite of what Amy is saying in this tape.” Clinton, who also flew and met with Epstein, has denied any knowledge of his crimes.

Share











