Bill Gates: Trump is a vaccine skeptic, tried to get me to meet vaccine critic RFK Jr.

UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Bill Gates has described President Donald Trump as a vaccine skeptic and said that the president has encouraged him to meet with prominent vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

In an interview with Wired, Gates said that he hasn’t spoken to Trump directly since March 2018, but claimed he has spoken with both Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in an attempt to lobby them to provide U.S. funding “to procure the [coronavirus] vaccine for the developing countries.”

“It’s very important to be able to tell the vaccine companies to build extra factories for the billions of doses,” Gates said.

Gates also said that in previous meetings Trump has encouraged him to meet with Kennedy.

“Every meeting I have with him he is like, ‘Hey, I don’t know about vaccines, and you have to meet with this guy Robert Kennedy Jr. who hates vaccines and spreads crazy stuff about them,’” Gates said.

Trump announced last month that his administration is “all set to march when it comes to the [coronavirus] vaccine,” with a military general overseeing the logistics of delivering the still-in-development product. He has previously stated that a future coronavirus vaccine will be voluntary. In a White House interview given last month Trump said that if he had a choice between vaccines and therapeutics, he would choose therapeutics every time.

Wired has published both an audio and written text version of the interview, both of which they say are edited and which have some notable differences. The comments about Kennedy appear in the text and not in the audio version of the interview.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., nephew of former U.S. president John F. Kennedy and an American environmental attorney and author, has been outspoken in outlining reasons for concern about various vaccine projects, including those that receive funding from Gates. Kennedy has been raising awareness about children injured by vaccines since before the coronavirus outbreak.

In an April 9, 2020 article, Kennedy wrote: “Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vaccination ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control of global health policy.”

A December 2019 article in Scientific American described the vision of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers for embedding vaccine records “directly into the skin” of children.

“Along with the vaccine, a child would be injected with a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye but easily seen with a special cell-phone filter, combined with an app that shines near-infrared light onto the skin. The dye would be expected to last up to five years, according to tests on pig and rat skin and human skin in a dish.”

The development of this idea, which the article proudly noted avoids using “iris scans” that might violate privacy, was “funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.” It “came about because of a direct request from Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates himself, who has been supporting efforts to wipe out diseases such as polio and measles across the world.”

Longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of Trump’s top pandemic advisors, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said in April 2020 he thought it was “possible” that one day Americans may have to carry certificates showing they are immune to the coronavirus.

“I think it might actually have some merit under certain circumstances,” he said.

Also in April 2020, Gates speculated, “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.”

In the same month Gates told the Financial Times that “normalcy only returns when we’ve largely vaccinated the entire global population.” During the interview Gates interrupted his own reflections on the wide-ranging impacts of the coronavirus crisis, saying “you don’t have a choice,” although it is unclear exactly what he meant by the comment.

In a recent online debate on mandatory vaccinations Kennedy pointed out that a significant percentage of participants in a recent trial for a leading coronavirus vaccine have been hospitalized.

Kennedy also noted that several of the coronavirus vaccine developers, a number of which have received funding from Gates, have been forced to pay billions of dollars in criminal penalties related to their medical products.

“It requires a cognitive dissonance for people who understand the criminal corporate cultures of these four companies to believe that they’re doing this in every other product that they have, but they’re not doing it with vaccines,” Kennedy said.

The Wired interview hosts dismiss as “misinformation” by “conspiracy theorists” the idea that Gates is involved with any plans to link coronavirus vaccines with digital identification and microchips proving vaccination status.

Without directly referencing digital IDs or microchips, Gates remarked “well, strangely, I’m involved in almost everything that anti-science is fighting. I’m involved with climate change, GMOs, and vaccines.”

He went on to generally describe anti-vaccine criticism as a “kind of titillating, over simplistic explanation of, ‘OK, there’s just an evil person, and that explains all of this.’”

A number of leading global figures, such as former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, have called for the creation of digital IDs to track “disease status” as part of the plans for responding to the coronavirus crisis.

At the conclusion of the interview, Gates said that by the time things had got back to normal that “at least ten years of progress in forcing people to do things in a digital way will have happened in a two year period.”

Asked by interviewer Steven Levy when he anticipated that things would get back to normal, Gates responded: “sometime by the end of 2021 for the rich countries and by the end of 2022 for the world at large.”

“But will it be the normal we knew before?” Levy asked.

“Well in the sense that you won’t have to worry about dying of [COVID], yes. In the sense that at least ten years of progress in forcing people to do things in a digital way will have happened in a two year period,” Gates replied. He predicted advances in telemedicine and “e-commerce” and changes in business travel and commercial office space.