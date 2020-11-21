Bill Gates ‘very confident’ COVID-19 vaccine is safe, dismisses ‘conspiracy views’

November 21, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Bill Gates, the American founder of Microsoft who has poured millions into the research and development of a coronavirus vaccine, says he is “very confident” that a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective. He also dismissed “conspiracy views” about the virus and vaccines.

Gates made his remarks on “The Daily Show" with Trevor Noah on Thursday, one day before Pfizer and its COVID-19 vaccine partner BioNTech announced they had officially applied for emergency use authorization for their vaccine candidate, The Hill reported.

Gates assured Noah that an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine would be safe.

“It’s clear that the FDA went through the professional staff there, all the things that they are supposed to, likewise Pfizer,” he said.

“There’s even an external committee that will weigh in just to make absolutely sure that the political desire to get this quickly did not infect the efficacy and safety review,” Gates said when Noah asked about the concerns regarding the vaccine.

“I feel very confident because the people involved are really doing their job well,” he added.

American biopharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German BioNTech announced November 9 that their coronavirus vaccine was “90% effective.”

The New York Times cautioned the same day that: “The data released by Pfizer … was delivered in a news release, not a peer-reviewed medical journal. It is not conclusive evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective, and the initial finding of more than 90 percent efficacy could change as the trial goes on.”

Mere days later, reports emerged about “severe” side effects volunteers for the Pfizer vaccine trial experienced, including fevers and headaches.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered in two doses three weeks apart, uses “messenger RNA” technology, and has to be stored at -70°C (-94°F).

On November 16, Pfizer announced the “U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program with four states,” to “support the states’ planning, deployment, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”

The same day, American biotech company Moderna announced its COVID-19 vaccine is “94.5% effective.”

Meanwhile, in the U.K., the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator Agency (MHRA) put out a contract offer October 23, 2020, to deal with the expected “high volume of adverse drug reaction” to a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Irish commentator Dave Cullen of Computing Forever.

The offer states that the MHRA “urgently seeks an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software tool to process the expected high volume of Covid-19 vaccine adverse drug reaction and ensure that no details from the ADRs’ reaction text are missed.”

American Dr. Leland Stillman, a fierce critic of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination, has pointed out that no vaccine is effective, all carry risks, including death and disability, and “the vast majority of patients who develop any viral illness have a mild, self-limited course” while “only a minority are affected by severe disability or death.”

Moreover, vaccine manufacturers have no liability for their products, pharmaceutical corporations “are regularly convicted on criminal charges of misleading the public and abusing their trust,” and the vaccine industry is “rife” with conflicts of interest between government and industry, Stillman said last month in a summit on the pandemic.

That was echoed by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of John F. Kennedy and an environmental attorney, who in a July debate referred to Pfizer as one of several vaccine producers with a record of incurring criminal penalties for their products.

Kennedy noted that four of the leading developers of coronavirus vaccines, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Merck, are “convicted serial felon[s].”

Vaccines will be shipped “a lot” in December: Gates

Described by mainstream media as a “philanthropist,” Gates is an abortion supporter and population control advocate who has invested billions of dollars in vaccines through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates alleged on Thursday that the United States will “go back up to 2,000 deaths a day in the months ahead, so for the next six to eight months, the news is mostly bad.”

But the “good news” is that there are four other vaccines that are likely to get approved very quickly as well,” and that COVD-19 vaccines will be distributed as early as next month,” he told Noah.

“That Pfizer works so well makes us optimistic that AstraZeneca, Novavax” vaccine candidates which “are much cheaper, easier to scale, and don’t require that cold chain,” will soon be approved and available, said Gates.

Vaccines will “likely to be shipped a lot in the month of December.”

Moreover, “with this level of efficacy, if we can get to 75 percent dosed, you can block the spread of the disease,” Gates said.

The vaccine will “be in short supply,” and each country will have to prioritize who gets it first, such as elderly and people who work in nursing homes, he said.

The imminent arrival of a coronavirus vaccine “should drive compliance, not laxity” in following ongoing pandemic lockdowns, the Microsoft founder contended.

Now is the time for “leaders at all levels” to tell people that “we don’t want this additional several hundred thousand deaths,” and that “it’d be tragic to be the last person who dies, you know, when the vaccine is absolutely on the way.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Gates dismissed the conspiracy theories Noah described as proliferating on the internet as “easy to click on particularly when a simple explanation for this pandemic, ‘oh there is somebody evil behind it,’ you know, is somehow easier than, you know, the true biology, which is actually kind of complicated.”

“There’s always been a small group of anti-vaccination people” who have “now joined forces with some political conspiracy views,” he said.

To counter this, “we have to make the truth more interesting and we’ve got to label things with the truth,” and that includes “activating the trust hierarchy and getting rid of the political conspiracy political element to it,” Gates said.

Among the projects the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has funded is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology research that suggested embedding vaccine records “directly into the skin” of children, according to a December 2019 Scientific American article.

“Along with the vaccine, a child would be injected with a bit of dye that is invisible to the naked eye but easily seen with a special cell-phone filter, combined with an app that shines near-infrared light onto the skin. The dye would be expected to last up to five years, according to tests on pig and rat skin and human skin in a dish.”

The idea “came about because of a direct request from Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates himself, who has been supporting efforts to wipe out diseases such as polio and measles across the world,” the article notes.

More recently, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said he was “very concerned about the slippery slope in terms of continuing encroachments on personal liberty” after Gates proposed “digital certificates” to prove a person has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Gates has in the past spoken about what he sees as the role vaccines have in reducing the world’s population.

“Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we lower that [the population] by perhaps 10 or 15 percent,” he said in a 2010 TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) conference.

RELATED

‘Mandatory vaccination is madness’: American doctor

Bill Gates’ wife: ‘Black…indigenous people’ should get COVID vaccine first

Why so many pro-lifers are worried about Bill Gates’s charity