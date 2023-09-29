Bill O’Reilly tells Tucker Carlson ‘active evil’ runs the US television industry

‘I think there is an active evil, you know. I think it probably runs the television industry in America,’ O’Reilly said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly told Tucker Carlson this week that he believes “active evil” runs the mainstream media in the United States.

O’Reilly sat down with Carlson for his “Tucker on X” program, which aired Wednesday night at the same time the second Republican presidential debate was being broadcast on Fox.

(00:32) Getting fired from Fox News Channel

(09:24) The future of cable news

(11:21) “We’ll do it live!”

(12:43) O’Reilly’s new book, Killing the Witches

(16:37) Demonic possession

(18:25) Witch hunts

(21:23) JFK assassination

(25:10) Biden’s incompetence

(28:31) The Left’s… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 28, 2023

O’Reilly, 74, was raised Roman Catholic on Long Island, New York in the 1950s. He is divorced and has two children. Best known for his combative style on his legendary Fox show The O’Reilly Factor, he is also the author of dozens of books on cultural topics. He was fired in 2017 over sexual misconduct allegations, which were settled out of court. He and Carlson, who is Anglican, discussed an array of topics, including demonic possession.

“I think there is an active evil, you know. I think it probably runs the television industry in America,” O’Reilly asserted.

“Without question,” Carlson shot back.

“It’s not fair to ask me and you about demonic possession because we’ve just seen too much,” a jesting O’Reilly replied while laughing.

O’Reilly also shared his experience learning about the real-life story that inspired the 1973 movie The Exorcist.

“I got to tell you, when I’m reading these diaries written by the Jesuit priests who worked on this boy to try to get him somewhat under control because he was bleeding, and screaming … It was a 13-year-old boy in Maryland speaking Aramaic!”

“I’m a Roman Catholic and I believe there is an active evil,” he added.

O’Reilly further told Carlson he believes the United States has entered an “age of disorder” under a cognitively impaired Joe Biden, who he said is worse than Obama because he allows for complete open borders, is enabling crime, and is doing nothing about the drug abuse epidemic.

“The press is working with the progressive movement and suppresses all this so they don’t know that we’re in the age of disorder,” he said. “George Soros pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into the progressive cause.”

O’Reilly also explained to Carlson that he believes the future of media is not on cable news but on independent programs like his. He concluded by suggesting people acquire a good doctor, lawyer, and financial adviser to help them “negotiate life.”

“I think I’m here for a reason. Put on the planet for a reason. I try to be an honest guy,” he said.

