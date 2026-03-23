Bills in 3 states would declare COVID mRNA shots ‘weapons of mass destruction’

Lawmakers in Tennessee, Arizona, and Minnesota have introduced legislation to prohibit the possession and distribution of dangerous mRNA shots, which are linked to thousands of deaths.

(LifeSiteNews) — Three U.S. states – Minnesota, Arizona, and Tennessee – have now introduced legislation designating COVID-19 mRNA injections as “Biological Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

Last year, Minnesota was the first to propose a law criminalizing mRNA jabs, followed by Arizona earlier this year and now Tennessee. Idaho, Iowa, Montana, South Carolina and Tennessee had previously sought to restrict the use of mRNA technology.

“As all of these declarations mount, it’s only a matter of time before these injections become outlawed,” predicted Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation, in a recent podcast.

Hulscher noted that if the Arizona bill gets enacted into law, “Possessing, distributing, or manufacturing these shots will constitute terrorism-related charges and life imprisonment.”

“And rightfully so,” he added, “given that these shots have killed, injured, and disabled millions upon millions of people across the globe, rivaling hundreds of Hiroshima nuclear attacks.”

Hulscher has previously asserted that the “COVID-19 mRNA Injections violate the Biological Weapons Convention, Nuremberg Code, Helsinki Declaration, and U.S. Constitution.”

The Minnesota bill clearly states, “It is the intent of the legislature to designate mRNA injections and products as weapons of mass destruction.”

Tennessee’s bill, known as the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” which was introduced last week, prohibits “the manufacture, acquisition, possession, or making accessible to others of mRNA injections and products; requires state and local government officials to use all lawful means necessary to investigate or enforce suspected violations; punishes violations the same as manufacturing, acquiring, possessing, or transferring a weapon of mass destruction, which is a Class B felony.”

🚨THREE U.S. states have now introduced legislation designating COVID-19 mRNA injections as BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION: 1. Tennessee Bill SB1949 (Sen. Janice Bowling) 2. Arizona Bill HB 2974 (Rep. Rachel Keshel) 3. Minnesota Bill HF 3219 (Rep. Shane Mekeland) https://t.co/qeyW6ESamN pic.twitter.com/UOenWy62di — Nicolas Hulscher, MPH (@NicHulscher) March 21, 2026

mRNA vaccines ‘were never safe nor effective’

mRNA-based injections instruct human cells to produce a genetically engineered version of coronavirus “spike protein” in order to trigger an immune system response.

Developers of the mRNA vaccines failed to foresee that, once inside the body, the repeated development of the spike proteins can’t be controlled. For some recipients of the vaccines, their bodies became a human factory for the production of the spike protein, able to travel via the bloodstream from the injection site to their entire body, including major organs, the brain, liver, spleen, bone marrow, and reproductive organs.

As the immune system does its job attacking the cells it recognizes as “infected” due to the presence of the spike proteins, it attacks those organs and tissues, causing inflammation, myocarditis, and grotesque blood clots.

LifeSiteNews reported last fall that more than 81,000 physicians, scientists, researchers, and concerned citizens, 240 elected government officials, and 17 professional public health and physician organizations have demanded withdrawal of the COVID-19 shots from the market.

The total number of COVID-19 shot deaths reported to VAERS-adjusted deaths exceeds 589,000 in the U.S. and 17 million around the globe.

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