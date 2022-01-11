Biological male wins best dramatic ‘actress’ award from Golden Globes

(LifeSiteNews) – The best dramatic actress on television is a man, according to the Golden Globes.

NBC News reported that the annual awards ceremony, which went untelevised this year, went to 31-year-old Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez, a biological male who identifies as a woman, for his work on FX’s LGBT ballroom drama Pose, a show known for its large number of transgender cast members.

“Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you!” Rodriguez reacted on social media. “This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals. They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark, New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS. To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!!”

Pose has been running since 2018 but previously went overlooked for award recognition, which other cast members previously insinuated was a form of discrimination.

“I need y’all to understand that I’m so tired — those of you who know me know I’m not just working on screen or behind screen but I’m working around the clock to get our society to value trans lives and Black trans lives,” actor Angelica Ross complained at the time. In a since-deleted tweet, co-star Indya Moore coined the term “cognitive cissonance” for “trans ppl not being honored on a show abt trans ppl who created a culture to honor ourselves bc the world doesn’t.”

Rodriguez is the latest example of men afflicted with gender dysphoria receiving public accolades that recognize them as women despite not actually being women. Others include Jeopardy contestant Amy Schneider, University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, and Assistant Health & Human Services (HHS) Secretary Rachel Levine.

Such high-profile displays routinely trigger vigorous arguments between LGBT activists and more conservative Americans who hold to a biology-based understanding of sex and gender, and argue that reinforcement of gender confusion is mentally harmful. Social media, however, contends that expression of the latter views constitutes “hateful conduct.”

Share











