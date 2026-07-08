Birthright citizenship makes Chinese billionaire’s 100+ surrogate babies eligible to become US president

Tech tycoon Xu Bo's children, who will be raised in Communist China, also hold US citizenship and will not only be able to vote in American elections but will be eligible to hold political office.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Chinese tech tycoon posted a photo of the more than 100 American babies he has legally obtained through surrogacy services in the United States. The children, who will be raised in Communist China, also hold U.S. citizenship and will not only be able to vote in U.S. elections but will be eligible to hold U.S. political office, including the presidency once they reach age 35.

“Look at this terrifying photo! At first, I thought it was AI-generated, but it turns out it wasn’t!” Jennifer Zeng exclaimed in an alarming X post.

“This is something Chinese tycoon Xu Bo himself posted on the official Weibo of his company Duoyi Network: more than 100 American babies he obtained through surrogacy services!” Zeng said.

“Xu Bo’s former partner, Tang Jing, once claimed that Xu Bo has at least 300 children,” she explained. “However, Xu Bo only admits to having more than 100.”

🙀 Look at this terrifying photo! At first I thought it was AI-generated, but it turns out it wasn’t! This is something Chinese tycoon Xu Bo himself posted on the official Weibo of his company Duoyi Network: more than 100 American babies he obtained through surrogacy services!… https://t.co/EUm79Xe1rU pic.twitter.com/v6zQ1a6zZY — Inconvenient Truths — Jennifer Zeng Reports (@jenniferzeng97) July 7, 2026

Zeng then shared a screenshot confirming that the photo had been posted on Bo’s Weibo company account. Weibo is one of China’s premier social media platforms.

This is a screenshot from the official Weibo account of Xu Bo’s company, Duoyi Network, showing the photo above of his more than 100 babies. pic.twitter.com/bWW5RyKxhL — Inconvenient Truths — Jennifer Zeng Reports (@jenniferzeng97) July 7, 2026

In an ruling inexplicably affirmed by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the U.S. Supreme Court chose to not end “birthright citizenship.”

“The U.S. Supreme Court today rejected Trump’s birthright citizenship ban,” Zeng noted on June 30.

“So, is this good news for those who still want to come to the U.S. to give birth to ‘anchor babies?’” she asked.

Katy Faust, founder and president of the global children’s rights organization Them Before Us, spelled out both the moral problem and the national security threat posed by surrogacy, calling it a “Trojan Horse”:

“Surrogacy about infertile couples having babies,” Faust wrote. “That Trojan horse allows Big Fertility to manufacture 100+ American citizens to single Chinese billionaires.”

“100 motherless babies is enough of a tragedy,” Faust declared. “The national security threat? Should be the nail in the coffin.”

“Surrogacy about infertile couples having babies.” That Trojan horse allows #BigFertility to manufacture 100+ American citizens to single Chinese billionaires. 100 motherless babies is enough of a tragedy. The national security threat? Should be the nail in the coffin. https://t.co/HRq4y08OMJ — Katy Faust (@Katy_Faust) July 8, 2026

Bo’s case is far from unique. In fact, it’s indicative of a troubling trend.

After publication of The Wall Street Journal expose, Republican U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Rick Scott of Florida earlier this year sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for an investigation into “surrogacy centers operated by foreign nationals.”

“Alarming reports indicate that Chinese nationals are systematically exploiting America’s surrogacy and birthright citizenship laws,” the senators wrote.

The senators wrote:

Recent reports have uncovered more than 107 Chinese-owned surrogacy agencies operating in Southern California alone. These agencies cater almost exclusively to wealthy Chinese clients, and some are affiliated with Chinese state-owned entities. Chinese nationals pay women living in the United States more than $50,000 to serve as surrogates. The children are born on United States soil and granted automatic citizenship. And in most cases, the infants are promptly flown to China and raised there under the direct influence of the Chinese Communist P

As these children age, they can exploit their citizenship to harm America, the senators warned.

“These children will eventually be eligible to vote in American elections, access sensitive positions, or otherwise advance Beijing’s interests, all while owing their allegiance to the CCP,” Cotton and Scott wrote, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

They suggested there could be a “long-term strategy” in play “to ideologically and systematically undermine the United States.”

“When wealthy foreign nationals can shop for women’s wombs, contract for babies, and then use U.S. citizenship laws to their advantage, it’s a sign that the system is fundamentally broken,” Them Before Us spokeswoman Samantha DeLoach told LifeSiteNews via email at the time.

“At minimum, the U.S. should stop functioning as a surrogacy haven by banning or strictly limiting commercial surrogacy,” DeLoach said. “Surrogacy contracts treat pregnancy as a service and babies as products – something Them Before Us has consistently opposed because children are not commodities.”

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