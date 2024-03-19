Bishop Athanasius Schneider has suspended his X/Twitter account

All remaining social media accounts under his name are deceptively posing as the bishop.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Astana, Kazakhstan, deleted his X/Twitter account while one account remains pretending to be his “official” X page.

Bishop Schneider confirmed to LifeSiteNews on Tuesday that he left all social media and that anyone appearing to be him is running a fake social media account.

His now-defunct X/Twitter handle is @BishopAthanas1

The X account @BishopAthanast claims to be his “official” account, but is fake.

Tweets by BishopAthanast

The faithful prelate has long been an outspoken defender of authentic Catholic Church teaching while opposing errors being promoted by the Church hierarchy, including the Vatican.

For example, he has strongly condemned the Vatican document Fiducia Supplicans, which claims that the blessing of same-sex couples is permissible, and in December, he banned priests in the archdiocese from accepting or allowing any forms of “blessings” for “irregular” or homosexual couples.

Share











