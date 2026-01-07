Bishop Barron criticizes ‘synodality’ and ‘Spirit of Vatican II’ in new statement

Bp. Barron cautioned that turning ‘synodality' into an ongoing state of the Church risks endless ‘suspense’ and undermines her essential mission of worship, evangelization, and service.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Robert Barron has said that synodality, which questions settled doctrine, must not become a “permanent feature of the Church.”

In a statement published on January 6 on X, the bishop of Winona-Rochester in southern Minnesota said, “I understand that one of the topics under consideration at the Consistory of Cardinals is synodality. I’m speaking as a bishop who was an elected delegate to both rounds of the Synod and Synodality in Rome and who has just presided over a local synod in my own diocese.”

“Synods are good and useful tools for the determination of practical pastoral strategies, but they oughtn’t to be forums for debate regarding doctrine,” he stated.

“When settled teaching becomes a subject for synodal determination, the Church devolves into relativism and self-doubt – as is clearly evident in the misconceived ‘Synodal Way’ in Germany.”

He cited three theologians who co-founded the Communio journal, Joseph Ratzinger (later Pope Benedict XVI), Hans Ur von Balthasar, and Henri de Lubac, who “said that councils are indeed sometimes necessary in the life of the Church but that one sighs with relief at the end of a council, for the Church can then return to its essential work.”

“As long as it sits in council, the Church is in suspense, unsure of itself, wringing its hands,” the bishop noted.

Barron criticized the “spirit of Vatican II,” a term used by progressives in the Church to advocate heterodox changes to doctrine and practice.

“It was precisely the perpetuation of the spirit of Vatican II that led to so much vacillation and drift in the years when I was coming of age,” the bishop said.

“So, if we must continue with synodality, let it be dedicated to the consideration of practical means by which the Church can more effectively do its work of worshipping God, evangelizing, and serving the poor.”

“And let it not be a defining and permanent feature of the Church’s life, lest we lose our verve and focus,” he concluded.

While the Catholic Church has always held synods, i.e., meetings of bishops and other clergy to discuss and address matters of faith, morals, and Church governance, the term “synodality” was popularized by Pope Francis. Critics of Francis’ highly controversial pontificate, including prominent prelates such as Cardinal Joseph Zen, have said that it is a vague term used to undermine the Church’s doctrine, especially on matters relating to its teaching on sexuality.

