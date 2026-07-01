Bishop Barron rebukes atheist critics of new Texas law requiring Bible reading in schools

Bishop Robert Barron argued that ‘we cannot understand Western morality apart from the Scriptures’ in response to atheist objections to Bible readings in Texas schools.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Robert Barron has slammed atheists Steven Pinker and Michael Shermer for having “no idea how to read the Bible” after Texas introduced Scripture passages as part of mandatory reading in schools.

After the Texas State Board of Education approved a mandatory reading list for public schools that includes Bible passages on June 26, atheist writer Michael Shermer wrote on X: “Will Texas students learn about the morality of the biblical warlords who had no qualms about taking multiple wives, adultery, keeping concubines, and fathering countless children from their many polygamous arrangements?”

Shermer seemed to argue that the Bible would promote polygamy, citing King David and King Solomon as examples.

Steven Pinker, Harvard Professor of Cognitive Science, replied to Shermer, stating: “Anyone who insists that the Bible is the source of morality either has not read it or is not intellectually serious about the question.”

Then, Barron chimed in to respond to the claims, writing: “Both Steven Pinker and Michael Shermer reveal that they have no idea how to read the Bible.”

“First, they fail to make the elementary distinction that Biblical theologian William Placher insisted upon, namely, that not everything that is in the Bible is what the Bible teaches,” he continued. “It is a commonplace of Biblical interpretation that there are elements in Scripture that reflect cultural practices of the time but are not the stuff of revelation.”

“Secondly, they neglect the fundamental moral framework that emerges from attending, not to features of particular narratives taken out of context, but rather to the overarching patterns, themes, and trajectories of the Bible as a whole.”

“Who can seriously doubt that the exhortations to worship God, to respect parents and authorities, not to kill, steal, or commit adultery, to love one’s neighbor as oneself, to care for the weakest and most forgotten, to sympathize with the victim, to turn the other cheek, to respect the dignity and freedom of the individual, etc., have been bequeathed to us from the Bible?”

“It is simply the case that we cannot understand Western morality apart from the Scriptures,” Barron concluded.

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