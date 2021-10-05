News

Bishop calls out Vatican institute for wanting to ‘redefine’ the family unit

Strickland clarified that a false sense of mercy is leading priests to be overly 'pastoral' and causing them to not uphold Church doctrine.
Featured Image

LifeSiteNews
staff
LifeSiteNews staff
Comments 

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland is pushing back against comments made by the new head of the conservative-turned-liberal Pontifical John Paul II Theological Institute for Matrimonial and Family Science.

Weeks after taking up his post as the new president, Monsignor Philippe Bordeyne made a remarkable statement in an interview with La Croix International, the unofficial daily of the French episcopate. He said that “we theologians cannot continue to assert certainties about the family when we see the transformations it is undergoing today.”

Many commentators have taken Bordeyn’s remarks in the interview, as well as other heterodox and pro-gay comments he has made on “different families” to mean he is attempting to introduce a novel definition of family in the Church.

Bishop Strickland re-iterated to Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Radio that “marriage and family … are the building blocks that God has given us.” The “vast majority of the the issues that we see in society today … is because of the erosion of family and the lack of understanding of what marriage is. And to abandon that is really just more destructive to human society.”

Strickland further clarified that a false sense of mercy is leading priests to be overly “pastoral” and causing them to not uphold Church doctrine. “Compassion doesn’t mean trying to redefine what a family is. I believe what God has revealed to us is what we [should] always keep [as the] basic model.”

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Showclick here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines

LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.