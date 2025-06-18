Bishop calls pro-lifers to strengthen ‘resolve to serve the cause of life’ on Dobbs anniversary

Bishop Daniel Thomas, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, encouraged the faithful to work toward the end of abortion in America.

(LifeSiteNews) – Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas is calling on Catholics to take the upcoming third anniversary of Roe v. Wade’s fall as an opportunity to reflect and reaffirm their commitment to using the opportunity it has created to work toward the end of abortion in America.

June 24 will be the third anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s fateful ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which not only upheld Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban but overturned Roe and delivered the pro-life cause its most transformative victory since Roe unleashed nationwide abortion-on-demand in 1973 by restoring states’ ability to directly ban abortion.

“Hope had never been lost in God’s power to right that wrong and accomplish what the world believed to be impossible,” said Thomas, chair of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB’s) Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “During this Jubilee Year of Hope, we are called to reflect more deeply on the enduring hope that has been won for us through the death and resurrection (of) our Lord Jesus Christ.”

“I urge all Catholics to engage their elected officials on all issues that threaten the gift of human life, in particular the threat of abortion,” he continued. “As we confront the challenges of our time, let us find hope anew in this Jubilee Year and be strengthened in our resolve to serve the cause of life.”

“May our Catholic parishes continue to welcome, embrace, and accompany women facing unexpected or challenging pregnancies through initiatives like Walking with Moms in Need,” the bishop went on. “And may we never tire of sharing Christ’s message of mercy with all who are suffering in the aftermath of an abortion through ministries like Project Rachel.”

Walking with Moms in Need is a parish program to help connect local mothers with whatever resources they need and whatever deficiencies may exist in a particular community, while Project Rachel provides resources and testimony for healing from post-abortion grief and regret.

Since Dobbs, 12 states have banned all or most abortions, with a wide range of lesser abortion restrictions and other pro-life laws given a new lease on life as well.

But the abortion lobby continues to work feverishly to cancel out those deterrents via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

