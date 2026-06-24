Bishop charged with rape of a minor in UK

The Catholic Diocese of Northampton called the case involving Bishop David James Oakley, 70, 'distressing for all concerned.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic bishop of Northampton, England, has been charged with two counts of rape of a girl under age 16.

David James Oakley, 70, was arrested last year for sexual assault, which took place in Staffordshire, according to local police, the BBC reported.

Oakley is scheduled for a hearing at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on August 14.

The Catholic Diocese of Northampton confirmed the charges “after an investigation into non-recent safeguarding allegations,” calling the case “very distressing for all concerned.” However, the diocese said it could not comment further due to active legal proceedings.

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