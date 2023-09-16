Bishop condemns Planned Parenthood’s decision to resume abortions in Wisconsin: ‘Travesty of justice’

‘This is a travesty of justice on so many levels,’ Bishop Donald Hying said. ‘Abortion is the antithesis of healthcare.’

MADISON, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — Following an announcement from Planned Parenthood that it will resume abortions in Wisconsin next week, the head of the Diocese of Madison lamented the decision as “a travesty of justice.”

On Thursday, the abortion giant released a statement sharing plans to restart abortions at two facilities, one in Madison and one in Milwaukee. The abortion centers had previously stopped killing the unborn due to the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022 amid ongoing litigation. Starting on Monday, September 18, the two locations will resume abortions in the Badger State.

“This is a travesty of justice on so many levels,” Bishop Donald Hying of the Diocese of Madison responded on X, formerly Twitter. “Women need healthcare that actually brings life, health and help to both themselves and their children. Abortion is the antithesis of healthcare.”

Hying’s comments stand in stark contrast to those of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s president and CEO, who falsely claimed in a press release that abortion is “essential … sexual and reproductive healthcare.”

READ: Abortionist turned pro-life doctor affirms killing a baby is ‘never necessary’ to save the mother’s life

The decision to resume abortions comes two months after a judge ruled that because an 1849 Wisconsin law making it a felony to kill a baby in or out of the womb does not use the term “abortion,” it does not apply to murdering the unborn in abortion. The legislation was blocked from 1973 until 2022, when Roe’s reversal revoked the so-called constitutional “right” to abortion.

However, Democratic Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit soon after the Dobbs decision, seeking to overturn the 1849 law that became enforceable again last year. The July ruling allowed the lawsuit to continue challenging the ban and prompted Planned Parenthood to return to killing the unborn without fear of repercussion.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has expressed his support for abortion, stating on Thursday that he plans to “keep fighting like hell every day until Wisconsinites have the right to make their own healthcare [sic] decisions without interference from politicians who don’t know anything about their lives, their family or their circumstances.”

But Bishop Hying was not the only one to grieve for the lives to be lost to abortion because of Planned Parenthood’s recent decision. The international pro-life organization 40 Days for Life wrote on X that it is “outraged to hear that abortion services [sic] are resuming in Wisconsin.”

“What about the ‘services’ for those who’ll never get to see the light of day?”

Outraged to hear that abortion services are resuming in Wisconsin. What about the 'services' for those who'll never get to see the light of day?💔😡#ProtectLife #Wisconsin https://t.co/heJ1ByQXqI — 40 Days for Life (@40daysforlife) September 15, 2023

Wisconsin Family Action also stated that it “vehemently opposes Planned Parenthood’s decision to illegally resume performing abortions in Wisconsin,” reiterating the truth that “abortion is the intentional killing of an unborn child” rather than healthcare and “strongly condemn[ing] Governor Evers’ decision to support such lawlessness.”

“There is no question that Wisconsin’s pre-Roe abortion ban is still in effect, meaning every innocent preborn life is protected by the law,” the group continued. “Regardless of how all this ultimately plays out, Wisconsin Family Action will continue to fight for the dignity of every preborn child and advocate for the support of every woman facing a crisis pregnancy, while being firmly committed to the rule of law in Wisconsin.”

The press release also noted the group’s belief that the ongoing case launched by Kaul “could eventually reach the state Supreme Court.”

