Bishop Conley leads Eucharistic procession outside Planned Parenthood in Lincoln

Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, led Catholics in prayer outside Planned Parenthood during Holy Week, continuing a longstanding diocesan tradition of pro-life witness.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, led the faithful in a Eucharistic procession and Stations of the Cross outside a Planned Parenthood center in Lincoln during Holy Week.

Conley posted pictures on X on April 1 of the Eucharist procession he led on Tuesday of Holy Week in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion mill.

“Grateful to all who joined our Eucharistic Procession outside Planned Parenthood yesterday in Lincoln. I invite you to join me at noon this Friday, Good Friday, to pray the Stations of the Cross,” he wrote.

“Thank you for your faithful witness this Holy Week,” the bishop added.

On Good Friday, April 3, he also led the Catholic faithful in praying the Stations of the Cross outside the Planned Parenthood in Lincoln, as pictures on the diocesan Facebook page show. It has been a longstanding tradition in Lincoln to pray the Way of the Cross in front of the abortion center.

Conley is known as an outspoken pro-life advocate who has led many pro-life prayer processions. In 2018, he took part in a “rosary crusade” at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where approximately 4,000 Catholics prayed the rosary publicly to honor the Blessed Mother. The rosary is a “powerful weapon” that can help “restore God to the family and to our society,” Conley said at the prayer gathering.

In 2026, he rallied behind Bishop Kevin Rhoades in his denunciation of the promotion of a vehemently pro-abortion professor at the University of Notre Dame. Last year, he publicly denounced the plan by Chicago’s left-wing Cardinal Blase Cupich to bestow a “Lifetime Achievement Award” on pro-abortion, pro-LGBT Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

Conley has also defended the Church’s teaching on marriage and the family. In 2023, he condemned Cardinal Robert McElroy’s idea of “radical inclusion” of those involved in sexual sin without repentance and sharply criticized what he called “superficial accompaniment” that tolerates sinful behavior.

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