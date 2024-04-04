Bishop Eleganti slams Pope Francis over attack on people who refused the COVID shots

Editor’s note: This text by Bishop Marian Eleganti was written in German and translated by LifeSiteNews with permission from the bishop.

(LifeSiteNews) — In his recently published autobiography, Pope Francis is concerned about the resistance against the experimental mRNA vaccine. Unfortunately, he has also led the way in the closure of churches and the “sacramental lockdown.” Against generally established medical and ethical standards, he forced his Vatican staff into experimental mRNA vaccination if they did not want to lose their jobs. Others have done the same. But I wouldn’t have expected it from the Pope. Had not the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith under Cardinal Luis Ladaria, with the Pope’s approval, spoken out in favor of the freedom of the faithful to take the vaccines or not (Note on the morality of using some anti-COVID-19 vaccines of December 21, 2020)?

READ: Pope Francis denounces ‘anti-vaxxers,’ calls COVID jab refusal an ‘almost suicidal act of denial’

It is now well known that the protagonists of the pandemic had no reliable data for their claims, and where they did, it was deliberately ignored in order to enforce compulsory masking, lockdowns, and vaccinations at the behest of politicians to the detriment of many millions of innocent people. There was no third-party protection through the vaccinations and, at most, a short-term benefit for the vaccinated person themselves. The so-called “pandemic of the unvaccinated” was a malicious and unfounded assertion.

Unfortunately, with its secular compliance, the Church has shown the world how little it believes in the supernatural power of its sacraments and sacramentals today, but all the more how it believes in disinfectants and panders to political interests. The absurdities in churches when receiving Communion have outdone each other worldwide. A glance at the worldwide web is enough to convince you of this. Now the Pope continues – on what basis, actually? – to make Catholics feel guilty who have not taken the COVID vaccine and who, in increasing numbers, are not thinking of taking it in the future. This is because its numerous side effects are now well known. Researchers in Japan, Malaysia, and the Philippines recently called for a worldwide halt to these experimental mRNA vaccinations, to name just one of the many examples. Although the critics of the measures, the so-called (COVID) idiots, were correct – the evidence is mounting worldwide, giving these vaccines a poor verdict – the Pope remains convinced by them and criticizes their opponents.

I would like to know which politicians have taken the vaccine (cf. New Zealand) and which have not, and – as they did when wearing masks – fooled us in front of the cameras. This is also documented. In any case, it is striking that the majority of politicians were spared severe side effects from the vaccines (myocarditis, strokes, neuronal diseases, so-called turbo cancer, immunodeficiency, etc.), while others died, became seriously ill, or were damaged forever and remain without any significant government aid to this day. I don’t wish it on anyone. That is why the Pope should not double down in his autobiography without any necessity.

READ: Large new study finds COVID jabs carry increased risks of heart, brain, blood diseases

How many believers died as a result of the “lockdown of pastoral care” without the help of the sacraments and without visitations! The consequences of the lockdowns for children, the medically unwarranted closure of schools and vaccination of young people, and the blatant excess mortality worldwide since the mRNA vaccination, cannot be overlooked. The results of this gene therapy are poor unless something else was intended with it. In any case, the pandemic was planned, wording and social engineering were prepared and strikingly unanimous. The pandemic could be modeled and inflated at will with the help of the number of PCR tests as well as the unprecedented and absurd way of counting those who died “with” or “from” COVID. With the start of the war in Ukraine, the issue was off the table, and the pandemic was defeated. The annual influenza returned. In previous years, it has claimed more lives than the so-called killer virus of the past pandemic of PCR tests. There was no asymptomatic infection. Healthy people were declared ill. All of this is now known and documented, but apparently not in the Vatican. And we will see and hear more of this in the future.

In recent decades, patients’ autonomy has been widely propagated in society as the first commandment in all medical interventions. It was elevated to the ethical gold standard of modern medicine in the form of informed consent but was mercilessly abolished during the pandemic. Assisted suicide was also promoted with reference to the patient’s autonomy. “My womb belongs to me,” chanted women seeking abortions for decades. But during the recent fake pandemic of all times, this autonomy no longer existed. And the Church was right at the forefront. Our basic constitutional rights were violated in a totalitarian manner and without batting an eye. We saw plans being drawn up for internment camps for those who refused to comply with the majority. And the Pope? He was the first to violate the civil liberties of his employees in his own state and ordered the closure of churches. It hurts to say that. And it hurt to see it. The aestheticization and orchestration of his lockdown isolation without the people of God and cardinals in St. Peter’s Square on Easter 2020, the first “non-easter,” St. Peter’s Basilica inaccessible to the public, the empty holy water fonts worldwide, were not manifestations of the Church’s faith to me.

And one final note: the increasing banalization of papal communication through formats such as interviews, tweets, Saturday night TV, and now, for the first time through an autobiography, has not done this office any good, in my opinion. History will be the judge of that. You can already see it now.

