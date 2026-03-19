Bishop in Brazil hosts meeting of pro-LGBT ‘Catholic’ groups in his home

Bishop Arnaldo Carvalheiro Neto of Jundiaí welcomed LGBT activist groups associated with the heretical ‘Global Network of Rainbow Catholics’ to his house in a ‘family atmosphere.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A Brazilian bishop has hosted a meeting of heterodox, pro-LGBT Catholic groups in his house.

According to ACI digital, the meeting took place on March 1 in the home of Bishop Arnaldo Carvalheiro Neto of the Diocese of Jundiaí. He hosted “LGBT+ Catholic groups” from São Paulo, associated with the heretical Global Network of Rainbow Catholics (GNRC).

The meeting began with a Holy Mass in a small chapel of the bishop’s house before it proceeded on to “dialogue, testimonies, and sharing of the challenges the groups face.”

According to the diocese’s website, Carvalheiro spoke about “the identity of LGBT+ Catholic Groups as a theological space, based on the pillars of spirituality, charity — expressed in welcome and mutual help — and study and training”.

The diocese said the bishop welcomed the participants at his home in a “family atmosphere.” Photos show the bishop in very casual clothing, wearing jeans and a t-shirt after celebrating Mass.

Carvalheiro serves as the reference bishop for the National Conference of Bishops of Brazil (CNBB) for the “National Network of Catholic LGBT Groups,” a position created to “accompany” Catholic who identify themselves as part of the so-called “LGBT community.”

According to InfoVaticana, Carvalheiro has previously caused controversy with heterodox actions. One of his most controversial measures was ordering the removal of the cross from the center of church altars and its placement on the side. The decision was viewed by many as a denigration of the centrality of Christ and the Eucharist in Holy Mass.

The meeting was supported by the Diversity and Faith Community (Comunidad Diversidad y Fe) from the Diocese of Jundiaí, which is part of the GNRC. The GNRC is an umbrella organization of LGBT groups founded in 2015 that presents itself as Catholic but openly opposes Church doctrine on sexual morals, demanding the recognition of homosexual “marriage,” as well as the normalization of transgenderism and the allowance of “female ordinations.”

Regarding homosexual action, the Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2357) states:

Relying on Sacred Scripture, which presents them as serious depravities, Tradition has always declared that “acts of homosexuality are intrinsically disordered”. They are contrary to natural law, they close the sexual act to the gift of life, they do not proceed from true sexual affective complementarity, they cannot, under any circumstances, be approved”.

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