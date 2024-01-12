Bishop in the Caribbean rejects blessings for homosexual ‘couples,’ others in ‘irregular situations’

Bishop Gerard County of Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said there will be no blessings for 'irregular unions,' but 'pastoral charity' should be offered.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Gerard M. County of Kingstown in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has declared that there will not be blessings for couples in “irregular unions,” including homosexual unions, in his diocese.

In a January 2 statement County wrote, in reference to the December Declaration Fiducia Supplicans from the Vatican Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith permitting the blessing of same-sex “couples,” that “we would not be blessing the union of couples in irregular situations including same sex unions.”

The bishop noted that blessings should be dispensed as normal, prior to the publication of Fiducia Supplicans, while acknowledging that “we always exercise Pastoral Charity in our ministry to ALL people.”

Bishop County’s full statement can be found HERE.

