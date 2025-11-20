Bishop Martin dispenses illegal immigrants from Sunday Mass obligation in Charlotte

Martin’s dispensation is especially shocking since it suggests that escaping the consequences of a reasonable law takes precedence over the obligation to worship God at Holy Mass.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Michael Martin of the Diocese of Charlotte on Tuesday granted a Mass dispensation to immigrants “afraid” to attend due to the possibility of being deported.

“​​To those of you who are afraid to come to church, you are not obligated to attend Mass when you are inhibited from doing so by circumstances beyond your control, as the Church has always taught,” wrote Martin in a message calling for “prayer and fasting” “in solidarity with all migrants around the world.”

The letter was prompted by an uptick in the number of federal immigration officials in greater Charlotte, according to Martin.

The Department of Homeland Security announced last week that it is increasing resources in North Carolina to target “criminal illegal aliens,” such as murderers, rapists, and pedophiles, who came to the state due to left-wing sanctuary policies.

Martin, who is known for animosity towards traditional liturgical practices, previously signaled that, along with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB),​​ he opposes the mass deportation of illegal immigrants.

The letter was criticized by President Donald Trump’s immigration chief, Tom Homan, for expressing disregard for the law of the country.

“I’m a lifelong Catholic, but I’m saying it not only as a border czar, but I’m also saying this as a Catholic, I think they need to spend time fixing the Catholic Church,” he said.

“According to them,” Homan added, “the message to the world is: if you cross the border illegally, which is a crime, don’t worry about it.”

Martin’s dispensation is especially shocking since it suggests escaping the consequences of a reasonable law takes precedence over the obligation to worship God in the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and to care for one’s own soul through fulfillment of that obligation.

This is not the first time that a bishop has issued a Mass dispensation to those who fear of being deported, although it was unheard of until earlier this year. On June 8, Bishop Alberto Rojas of the Diocese of San Bernardino likewise dispensed the faithful from their Sunday Mass obligation, citing concerns about raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It was the first known instance in which Canon 1247 has been invoked to dispense Catholics from attending Sunday Mass in the absence of a natural disaster or major societal crisis.

Pope Leo XIV has expressed similar sentiments to Martin and the USCCB on immigration, and Martin shared that when he met with the pontiff on Wednesday, he thanked him for his messages on behalf of illegal immigrants.

