Charlotte bishop officially bans altar rails for Communion as of January 16

Clergy, catechists, and teachers have been instructed by Bishop Martin to teach that kneeling is not ‘better’ than standing for Holy Communion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Michael Martin of the Diocese of Charlotte has officially ordered that altar rails and kneelers no longer be used for the reception of Holy Communion.

“The use of altar rails, kneelers, and prie-dieus are not to be utilized for the reception of Communion in public celebrations by January 16, 2026,” instructed Martin in a Pastoral Letter on Norms for Holy Communion issued Wednesday. In keeping with this rule, he ordered churches to remove all “temporary or movable fixtures used for kneeling” for Holy Communion by January 16.

Bishop at Christmas Orders Altar Rails, and Kneelers Removed for Communion Michael Martin of Charlotte, NC – the hater of the Traditional Latin Mass strikes again. I guess that leaked letter draft was real after all… Merry Christmas – you can still use them till Jan 16

The bishop further commanded “[c]lergy, catechists, ministers of Holy Communion, and teachers” to instruct communicants to receive Holy Communion while standing, citing the fact that it is the “normative posture” of the U.S. “They are not to teach that some other manner is better, preferred, more efficacious, etc.,” wrote Martin.

He recognized, nevertheless, that the faithful continue to have the right to kneel for Holy Communion.

In the December 17 letter, Bishop Martin also encouraged parishes to distribute the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ under “both kinds,” that is, in the visible forms of both bread and wine, “whenever the Pastor deems it appropriate and fruitful, provided that the faithful have been well-formed” and “there is no danger of profanation of the Eucharist.”

Because altar rails help the elderly and those with other physical impediments to receive Holy Communion while kneeling, the abandonment of their use will have the effect of forcing some people to receive the Eucharist while standing.

Liturgist Dr. Peter Kwasniewski recently affirmed that “even according to the rules that govern the Novus Ordo, there is absolutely no basis for a bishop to oppose the use or the construction of altar rails in churches.” He shared a catechesis on altar rails showing that they “have a basis in the historical and theological dimensions of the Mass, and may be utilized and even promoted, in light of recent legislation.”

While Martin has claimed that it is “absurd” to “instruct the faithful that kneeling is more reverent than standing,” he admitted in his Wednesday pastoral letter that certain liturgical practices and “ritual elements” such as “music, vestments,” and “use of incense” can mark Masses with “greater reverence.” He noted this under the title “The Principle of Progressive Solemnity.”

Scripture itself highlights bending of the knee as a gesture of reverence proper to Our Lord Jesus Christ.

“That in the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those that are in heaven, on earth, and under the earth,” St. Paul wrote in a letter to the Philippians (2:10).

As God Himself, the Eucharist deserves nothing less than a posture of profound reverence. Whereas the posture of kneeling is proper to worship of God Himself, standing is a posture one uses when interacting with an equal.

Accordingly, the tradition of the Catholic Church for many centuries, unbroken until after the Second Vatican Council, is that the lay faithful receive the Blessed Sacrament, administered by a priest (his hands having been consecrated for the handling of the sacred Eucharist) on the tongue while kneeling.

Furthermore, a recent study confirmed that traditional liturgical practices surrounding the Eucharist, including the manner in which He is received, increase belief in the Real Presence of Our Lord in the Eucharist.

In fact, Dr. Natalie Lindemann, the author of the study, suggested reinstalling altar rails and offering kneelers during Holy Communion at churches to increase belief in the Real Presence.

The Liturgy Guy has pointed out that the Diocese of Charlotte inherited from former Bishop Peter Jugis a relatively high number of vocations to the priesthood, suggesting that this could be related to the prevalent use of altar rails within the diocese.

Of the diocese’s current seminarians, “75% of those young men come from parishes where the use of altar rails or communion kneelers has been the norm,” the Liturgy Guy noted, pointing to the study that shows reverent Eucharistic practices increase belief in the Real Presence.

The abandonment of altar rails has been a priority near and dear to Bishop Martin’s heart, according to The Pillar, which previously reported “that’s his big thing, he’s really focused on that.”

In late May, a draft was leaked of a letter from Martin detailing plans for restrictions on traditional practices within the liturgy, including a ban on altar rails and kneelers, less than a week after Martin announced sweeping bans on the traditional Mass.

Martin stipulated that “in new constructions and renovations of sacred spaces, altar rails are not permitted” and that “[m]oveable altar rails should be removed, and permanently fixed altar rails should no longer be used.”

“The placement of a prei dieu (a kneeler) for the reception of communion is not appropriate,” he added.

