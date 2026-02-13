Bishop of Charlotte orders pastors to play video about his ‘pastoral vision’ at all Sunday Masses

Pastors were reportedly sent the password-protected video this week but will not be able to preview its contents until they are sent the password on Saturday at noon.

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) — Charlotte Bishop Michael T. Martin has directed all pastors in his diocese to play a video explaining his “pastoral vision” at all Masses on Sunday during the homily or immediately following Communion.

Pastors were reportedly sent the password-protected video via email this week but will not be able to preview the video’s contents until they are sent the unlocking password on Saturday at noon.

The reasoning behind the unusual level of precaution is unclear.

Update from Charlotte: Every pastor has been emailed a video clip from Bishop Martin which MUST be shown at all Masses this weekend. It is believed that in the video he will share his “pastoral vision” for the diocese. In an unusual move, a first for the diocese, the video… — Brian Williams (@LiturgyGuy) February 12, 2026

X user Brian Williams, or “Liturgy Guy,” who broke the unusual news on social media later, allowed that “It might not be anything earth shattering, however, why not let the pastors access it early?”

Bishop Martin has been a lightning rod for controversy since becoming the bishop of the Diocese of Charlotte in June 2024.

In 2025, Martin set off a firestorm of controversy when he merged the diocese’s four Traditional Latin Masses (TLMs) to just one small chapel 40 miles from downtown Charlotte, which purposely cannot accommodate all the faithful who wish to attend the TLM.

In mid-December, Martin officially ordered that all altar rails and kneelers no longer be used for the reception of Holy Communion at all Novus Ordo Masses by January 16, 2026. He also ordered churches to remove all “temporary or movable fixtures used for kneeling” for Holy Communion.

Last month, 31 priests in the diocese – around a quarter of all its clergy – submitted dubia to the Vatican asking for clarification on Martin’s authority to restrict traditional practices.

