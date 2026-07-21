Bishop Paprocki: SSPX ‘basically another Protestant sect’ now

Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield called the SSPX 'another Protestant sect' in a video addressed to his diocese last week.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield called the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX) “another Protestant sect” in a video addressed to his diocese last week, responding to the order’s consecration of four new bishops without a papal mandate earlier this month.

In the video, published July 13 and entitled “The Main Problem with the SSPX,” Paprocki noted that just before the consecrations, the SSPX issued a 154-point profession of faith issued to Pope Leo XIV and the world’s cardinals, which included sharp criticisms of the Second Vatican Council and the post-conciliar reforms. The bishop argued that because the Society rejects certain teachings of the Council and disobeyed the sovereign pontiff by performing the consecrations, they are “basically another Protestant sect.”

“By disobeying the pope and rejecting the teachings of the Second Vatican Council, the Society of Saint Pius X is now basically another Protestant sect that thinks that they are right and the pope is wrong,” Paprocki said in the video.

This story is developing…

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