Bishop Schneider: By her ‘sacrilegious’ Communions, Nancy Pelosi is ‘eating her judgment’

Bishop Schneider is calling for acts of reparation not only for Pelosi’s sacrilege but 'for those in the Vatican who permit this,' such as Pope Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider has decried U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s “sacrilegious” reception of Holy Communion as a pathway to her soul’s damnation.

In response to Pelosi’s obstinate reception of Holy Communion even after she was barred from the Eucharist by her local bishop, Schneider singled her out as the “poorest” figure “in this horrible scenario of this sacrilegious communion” in a Tuesday interview with Terry Barber on The Terry and Jesse Show.

Schneider told Barber that in receiving the Eucharist despite her mortal sin of supporting the killing of innocents in abortion, Pelosi must be pitied, because “she is consciously, stubbornly eating her judgment.”

Schneider echoed the words of St. Paul, who warned, “Whoever, therefore, eats the bread or drinks the cup of the Lord in an unworthy manner will be guilty of profaning the body and blood of the Lord. Let a man examine himself, and so eat of the bread and drink of the cup. For any one who eats and drinks without discerning the body eats and drinks judgment upon himself.” [1 Corinthians 11:27-29]

The faithful prelate told Barber that our first reaction to such an offense by Pelosi must be to make reparation to “console our Lord who is so horribly outraged in this holy Sacrament, with this objectively sacrilegious act” that Pelosi “performed in the most holy place of Christianity: in the Basilica of Saint Peter, in the presence of the pope.”

Pope Francis “did not give himself the Holy Communion, thanks be to God, but he was present,” Schneider added.

“This blasphemy and sacrilegious acts — this can only provoke in us suffering, because we believe and we love Him, Jesus Christ in the Eucharist,” Schneider said. “We are suffering that He is so, in this case, outraged.”

The bishop called the Vatican and Pope Francis to task for the role they’ve played in this sacrilege, through their silence even in the face of repeated, well-publicized receptions of Holy Communion by Pelosi.

Schneider pointed out that the Vatican did not release a “strong statement condemning this act,” and “therefore those in the Vatican, they are culpable.”

He added that they bear the guilt of “damage” to Pelosi’s soul, of pushing her “further from God” and “closer to damnation, to a possible damnation,” and of making “her personal judgment before Christ more horrible.”

Those who are most responsible for this sacrilege, according to Schneider, are “the churchmen in the Vatican,” and “ultimately the pope, who is doing nothing in this case. He is seeing this soul is going consciously and publicly to her perdition, to her condemnation.”

With this silence and “de facto permission,” according to Schneider, “the Vatican, the Holy See and the pope are in this case approving this act. This is very grave.”

“So we have to make different acts of reparation, not only for Pelosi, but also for those in the Vatican who permit this.”

Schneider has discussed the dispositions Catholics should have before receiving the Eucharist in his book “Dominus Est — It is the Lord!”

