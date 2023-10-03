Bishop Schneider joins Cardinal Müller, calls new dubia ‘highly urgent and meritorious’

'It is much to be desired that many Cardinals and Bishops, mindful of the solemn promise of their episcopal ordination to defend the integrity of the Catholic Faith, support publicly this witness of the five Cardinals,' said Bishop Athanasius Schneider.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider, the auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, has added his voice to that of Cardinal Gerhard Müller in publicly endorsing the five “dubia cardinals” who have asked Pope Francis to explain the novel teachings stemming from the Synod on Synodality.

“Yes,” he told LifeSiteNews after being asked for his position. “I gladly join Cardinal Müller.”

In correspondence with LifeSite, Bishop Schneider praised the text of the dubia as an act serving the good of the Church and he called upon other prelates of the Catholic Church to “support publicly this witness of the five Cardinals.” His full statement reads, as follows:

The text of the five dubia, submitted to Pope Francis on August 21, 2023, by five Cardinals is a highly urgent and meritorious act and gives honor to the Sacred College of Cardinals. The Cardinals acted in a truly collegial and fraternal manner towards the Supreme Pontiff and at the same time demonstrated a real pastoral solicitude for the spiritual needs of the faithful and for the good of the entire Church (see Lumen gentium, 23). Their voice represents a prophetic cry in the desert of an almost general silence among the Church’s shepherds and a light in midst of the night of doctrinal relativism and confusion which infected the Church in our day. It is much to be desired that many Cardinals and Bishops, mindful of the solemn promise of their episcopal ordination to defend the integrity of the Catholic Faith, support publicly this witness of the five Cardinals, which is an expression of a true love for the Church and the salvation of souls. + Athanasius Schneider

Cardinal Müller had given LifeSite a statement in support of the five dubia Cardinals – Cardinals Raymond Burke, Walter Brandmüller, Juan Sandoval Íñiguez, Robert Sarah, and Joseph Zen – who published yesterday their previously private questions to the Pope. They asked Pope Francis whether the Church can change her teachings, and whether she can permit the blessing of homosexual couples or the ordination of women, among other things.

In his new statement, Müller wrote that he is “glad when others in their own way do what is necessary and remind the Pope of his God-given responsibility for the preservation of the Church in the ‘teaching of the Apostles’ (Acts 2:42).” He rejects any understanding of the papacy that is placing the pope’s opinions and ideas above God’s clear instructions and laws.

These new public statements in support of the dubia cardinals are becoming even more important and urgent in light of the fact that Pope Francis has answered in the affirmative to the question as to whether the Catholic Church can allow the blessings of homosexual couples. In his private July 11 reply to the five dubia cardinals, the Pope had stated that “the Church has a very clear conception of marriage: an exclusive, stable and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the begetting of children.” But then he went on to undercut that very teaching by advancing the idea of blessing same-sex unions.

RELATED: Cardinal Müller endorses cardinals’ dubia on the Synod on Synodality

“Nevertheless, in our dealings with people, we must not lose the pastoral charity that must permeate all our decisions and attitudes,” he continued. “The defense of objective truth is not the only expression of this charity, which is also made up of kindness, patience, understanding, tenderness and encouragement. Therefore, we cannot become judges who only deny, reject, and exclude.”

Pope Francis then made this statement:

For this reason, pastoral prudence must adequately discern whether there are forms of blessing, requested by one or more persons, that do not transmit a mistaken conception of marriage. Because when a blessing is requested, it is expressing a request for help from God, a plea to be able to live better, a trust in a Father who can help us to live better . [Emphasis not original] On the other hand, although there are situations that from an objective point of view are not morally acceptable, pastoral charity itself demands that we do not simply treat others as “sinners” whose guilt or responsibility may be due to their own fault.

RELATED: Pope Francis to clergy: Decide for yourselves whether to ‘bless’ homosexual unions

Share











