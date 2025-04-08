Bishop Schneider: Next pope must ‘abrogate and condemn’ Francis’ errors

Speaking to popular Catholic podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall, Bishop Schneider affirmed the need for the next pope to condemn the errors of Francis' various documents and expressions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Auxiliary Bishop of Astana in Kazakhstan, Athanasius Schneider, told Catholic podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall that the “next pope” must abrogate and condemn the errors promulgated by Francis.

Speaking to popular Catholic podcaster Dr. Taylor Marshall on Tuesday, Schneider insisted that “the next pope must,” as his “first task,” issue a decree that “abrogates and condemns” Francis’ “documents and expressions” that contradict Catholic teaching. Schneider made the comments after Marshall inquired if a future pope could or should compile a “Syllabus of Errors,” similar to that of Pope Pius IX, focused on upholding true Church teaching in contrast to the teachings of Francis.

Replying in the affirmative, Schneider said not only should such action be taken, but that is must be taken, explaining that he believes the next pope is obliged to issue a “profession of faith” which names the “errors and ambiguous doctrines” issued by Francis and states plainly true Catholic doctrine.

Schneider’s comments came in the context of a discussion with Marshall about Francis’ most serious “errors,” namely those contained in Amoris Laetitia about Communion for the divorce and “remarried,” in Fiducia Supplicans about the blessing of homosexuals as a “couple,” and the religiously indifferent Abu Dhabi document.

