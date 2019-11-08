Bishop Schneider recommends ‘Prayer of Reparation’ for idolatrous acts at Amazon Synod

NewsCatholic Church, Faith

ROME, November 8, 2019 (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider is inviting all Catholic faithful to pray a special prayer of reparation for the “idolatrous” acts committed during the Amazon Synod.

In comments to LifeSite, Bishop Schneider said he hopes the prayer of reparation (see full text below) will be “spread widely.” He added that it is intended as a “help for the faithful” as other acts of reparation (e.g. Masses, the Holy Rosary, adoration of the Most Blessed Sacrament, etc.) are offered around the world.

The prayer of reparation was first published on Oct. 26, the eve of the close of the Amazon Synod, in an open letter forcefully condemning the use of the Pachamama statue in the Vatican.

Introducing the prayer in his open letter, Bishop Schneider wrote: “With tears in one’s eyes and with sincere sorrow in the heart, one should offer to God prayers of intercession and reparation for the eternal salvation of the soul of Pope Francis, the Vicar of Christ on earth, and the salvation of those Catholic priests and faithful who perpetrated such acts of worship, which are forbidden by Divine Revelation.”

Here below is the full text of the Prayer of Reparation.

Prayer of Reparation for the idolatrous acts during the last Synod for the Amazon

Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, receive through the hands of the Immaculate Mother of God and Ever Virgin Mary from our contrite heart a sincere act of reparation for the acts of worship of wooden idols and symbols during the Synod for the Amazon, which occurred in Rome, the Eternal City, the heart of the Catholic world. Pour out in the heart of Our Holy Father Pope Francis, of the Cardinals, of the Bishops, of priests and lay faithful, your Spirit, who will expel the darkness of their minds, so that they might recognize the impiety of such acts, which offended your Divine majesty and offer to you public and private acts of reparation.

Pour out in all members of the Church the light of the fullness and beauty of the Catholic Faith. Enkindle in them the burning zeal of bringing the salvation of Jesus Christ, true God and true man, to all men, especially the people in the Amazon region, who still are enslaved in the service of feeble material and perishable things, as the deaf and mute symbols and idols of “mother earth.” Enkindle the light of faith in those persons, especially in the persons of the Amazonian tribes who do not yet possess the liberty of the children of God, and who do not have the unspeakable happiness of knowing Jesus Christ and having in Him a participation in the life of your Divine nature.

Most Holy Trinity, Father, Son and Holy Spirit, you are the one true God, besides Whom there is no other god and no salvation, have mercy on your Church. Look especially upon the tears and contrite and humble sighs of the little ones in the Church. Look upon the tears and prayers of the little children, of the adolescents, of young men and young women, of the fathers and mothers of families and also of the true Christian heroes, who in their zeal for your glory and in their love for Mother Church threw into the water the symbols of abomination which defiled her. Have mercy on us: spare us, O Lord, parce Domine, parce Domine! Have mercy on us: Kyrie eleison! Amen.