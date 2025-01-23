Bishop Schneider: Trump’s ‘two genders’ declaration a ‘victory of common sense’

The Kazakhstan bishop noted that the US president's proclamation was simply rooted in 'elementary logic and of the recognition of reality.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider celebrated President Donald Trump’s declaration that America recognizes two genders, calling the proclamation a “victory of common sense.”

In January 22 comments to Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, Schneider, the bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan, commended Trump’s proclamation at his inauguration that the United States recognizes two genders: male and female.

“The announcement of the American President, on the fact that there are only two sexes, that is, male and female, is simply a victory of common sense, of elementary logic and of the recognition of reality,” he declared.

Schneider’s comments are in response to Trump’s January 20 inauguration speech in which he declared that “it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female.”

He also promised to “end the government policy to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life.”

As LGBT activists condemn Trump for his courageous statement, Schneider celebrated the move, stressing the importance of Trump’s statement in a society that has forgotten the true meaning of gender and instead embraced LGBT ideology.

“In the context of the oppressive promotion and imposition of the so-called ‘gender’ ideology at an almost global level by the political and social establishment, the affirmation of the most powerful political leader in the world represents a hope for a process of true liberation of a large part of humanity that is ideologically enslaved by ideological totalitarianism and also the liberation of people who, because of the simple defense of common sense, are in some countries legally and politically punished and persecuted,” he said.

He further stated that for 2,000 years “the Church has defended the natural law, created by God together with the moral law revealed by God concerning the reality and dignity of human sexuality.”

“Only when man accepts and with the help of God lives sexuality in accordance with the wise will of God, he will be truly happy and human society will have true moral and social progress, worthy of man,” Schneider declared.

Notably, Pope Francis has yet to comment on Trump’s declaration that condemned one of the most dangerous ideologies of the modern era: the LGBT narrative.

Additionally, L’Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of Vatican City, neglected to include Trump’s declaration on gender.

Share











