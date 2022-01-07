Bishop Schneider’s 2022 New Year’s message: We are put on this earth to achieve ‘eternal happiness’

‘We want to thank God’ for time, which is a ‘gift from God.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Athanasius Schneider reminded people in a meditation for the new year 2022 that time is ultimately a “gift from God” and that “eternal happiness” comes from participating in God’s life.

“We are created by God and put in a temporal earthly existence in order to achieve, in obeying God’s commandments and loving him and our neighbors, eternal happiness through the participation in God’s own life for all eternity,” Schneider said in a video released on New Year’s Eve.

He highlighted the insights of Servant of God Bishop Fulton Sheen on the value of time.

“Time is equivalent to what can be done or gained by it. At the beginning of the new year, therefore, we wish that it be happy because we know that there is no greater melancholy or sadness than to use time for any purpose but the supreme one, which is the salvation of the soul,” Sheen had said.

Schneider reflected on the appropriateness of beginning the new year with the Solemnity of Mary and the Circumcision of Christ.

“We begin a new year of our life and that also human history enters into a new year under the invocation and protection of the two holiest names, namely, Jesus and Mary,” he said.

He also noted the words of St. John Henry Newman on the eternity of time.

“Time in this world is marked by motion. Motion, or what is commonly called change, is the very fulfilment of this state of things,” Newman had said. “But the day will come when time brings with it no changes — (past, present, and future because [there is] change) — when all is the same — day after day, age after age — in short, when time stops — an eternal now. This we call eternity.”

“Properly time cannot stop; it runs on as I am speaking. There is nothing to end it; but as soon as there is no change in it, it is eternity,” Newman had continued. “All our thoughts, ideas, etc., will stop: They will be fixed and one and the same. As they are good or bad, it will be heaven or hell.”

Schneider also quoted Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to reiterate the importance of aligning our life with God’s life and turning to Jesus for security throughout the new year.

“Here, dear brothers and sisters, is the foundation of our peace: the certainty of contemplating in Jesus Christ the splendor of the face of God the Father, of being sons in the Son, and thus of having, on life’s journey, the same security that a child feels in the arms of a loving and all-powerful Father,” Pope Benedict XVI had said in his homily on January 1, 2013.

“The splendor of the face of God, shining upon us and granting us peace, is the manifestation of his fatherhood: The Lord turns his face to us, he reveals himself as our Father and grants us peace,” the Pope Emeritus had said.

“Here is the principle of that profound peace — ‘peace with God’ — which is firmly linked to faith and grace, as Saint Paul tells the Christians of Rome (cf. Rom 5:2). Nothing can take this peace from believers, not even the difficulties and sufferings of life,” he had added. “Indeed, sufferings, trials and darkness do not undermine but build up our hope, a hope which does not deceive.”

“God’s love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit which has been given to us (Rom 5:5),’” Schneider concluded, reading from the Pope Emeritus’ 2013 homily.

Share











