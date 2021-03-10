Bishop Strickland: Atheism is the root problem in our society, not racism

March 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) - In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland talks about the evils that are rampant in our modern society and how lack of belief in God is the root cause.

His Excellency notes in this week's podcast and in a recent tweet, that our world is “worried about the wrong -ism'.” He says that even though racism is sinful, behind it is an even more grevious sin: “atheism”

“If we don't believe in God, we really don't believe in our own value," he states, which is being made in the image and likeness of God. His excellency says that with that one tweet he received many angry responses, which shows that too many people are "vehemently opposed to the idea of religion.”

He also goes on to say that for atheists, ethics “becomes really meaningless,” not only because a lack of belief in God rejects the truth that the soul is bound for eternal life, but that our mission in life is only about gaining every material good in the world.