Bishop Strickland calls attempts to redefine marriage an ‘unhealthy’ pursuit

Marriage other than between one man and one woman is 'living a fiction.'

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — As same-sex “marriage” continues to be pushed in politics, the media, and by dissident clergy within the Church, Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, has spoken out in defense of marriage as only possible “between 1 man & 1 woman,” condemning in no uncertain terms any attempt to “redefine marriage.”

The courageous bishop reiterated the Church’s perennial teaching, based on both revelation and the natural law: that marriage must be heterosexual, monogamous, faithful, and ordered toward children. He denounced any attempts at a redefinition as failing to change the reality of marriage itself and giving rise to an “unhealthy” “fiction” in which “no marriage exists no matter what words are used.”

Strickland wrote on Twitter, “Marriage is between 1 man & 1 woman, committed for life & open to children. Attempts to redefine marriage fail to change this reality. If an element of the above definition is altered then no marriage exists no matter what words are used. Living a fiction is unhealthy.

The prelate’s clear defense of the basics of marriage comes as dissident Fr. James Martin continues to push for acceptance of same-sex marriage in online comments, and as Catholic bishops in Germany mandate open and full acceptance of same-sex couples in parish ministries and schools and diocesan offices.

