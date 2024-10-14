Bishop Strickland calls for 61-day Rosary crusade for US elections, Vatican to ‘abandon Synodal path’

Bishop Strickland is urging the faithful to offer Rosaries so that the US will ‘elect leaders who will denounce abortion’ and the Vatican will ‘abandon the Synodal path and embrace the fullness of the Gospel again.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland is calling upon Christians to offer up a 61-day Rosary crusade for the conversion of Vatican prelates, the election of pro-life leaders in the U.S., and an end to ongoing wars.

Beginning tomorrow, October 13, let us pray a daily Rosary… For the Vatican to abandon the Synodal path and embrace the fullness of the Gospel again, For our nation to elect leaders who will denounce abortion and call us back to the Sanctity of Life, For nations at war to… pic.twitter.com/uWV2MKG8uY — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) October 12, 2024

The bishop suggested the start date of October 13, which he noted was the anniversary of “multiple mystical events,” including the final apparition of Our Lady of Fatima and the miracle of the sun in 1917, Our Lady of Akita’s final apparition, and the unsettling vision of Pope Leo XIII that led him to create the Prayer to St. Michael.

Tomorrow, October 13, is the anniversary of multiple mystical events: ⚜️• Pope Leo XIII’s vision & St. Michael prayer (1884)

⚜️• Our Lady of Fatima final apparition & miracle of the sun (1917)

⚜️• Our Lady of Akita final apparition (1973) Make tomorrow, Sunday, Oct 13th a… pic.twitter.com/VPtvz3xlrE — Bishop J. Strickland (@BishStrickland) October 12, 2024

However, it is not too late to begin offering Rosaries as part of the crusade specifically offered “For the Vatican to abandon the Synodal path and embrace the fullness of the Gospel again,” “For our nation to elect leaders who will denounce abortion and call us back to the Sanctity of Life,” and “For nations at war to find true and lasting peace in Jesus Christ the Prince of Peace.”

Earlier this month, Bishop Strickland warned that “false ideas” are being tabled at the Synod on Synodality, and that Pope Francis himself, as well as synod participants like Father James Martin, S.J., and Father Timothy Radcliffe, have espoused ideas contrary to Christ’s teaching, including Francis’ own insistence that “every religion is a way to arrive at God.”

Already, a number of cardinals and other members of the Synod on Synodality have attended a pro-LGBT event hosted by Fr. Martin and his Outreach group in Rome, during which a “married” homosexual man called for “love to be expressed.”

Bishop Strickland’s call for the election of U.S. leaders who will “denounce abortion” takes on special importance as the rival of the radically pro-abortion Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump, has clarified that he would veto a national abortion ban, in favor of leaving it to the states to decide abortion’s legal status.

The prelate’s call for peace has also become increasingly urgent, given the recent escalation of war in the Middle East and as war continues between Russia and Ukraine.

