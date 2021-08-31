U.S. Bishop calls on Catholics to ‘say no’ to mandatory COVID shot

Bishop Strickland encouraged Christians to remain strong and knowledgeable in the faith, exercising human free will informed by God's teachings.

(LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Joseph Strickland put on notice governments, businesses, and even fellow bishops of the Church who are forcing and coercing people to take the abortion-tainted COVID jabs, calling this “a time to speak up and say no to mandates.” His Excellency made his statements during the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, co-hosted by radio evangelist Terry Barber on Virgin Most Powerful Radio.

Bishop Strickland also highlighted how the recent global and national efforts to mandate the coronavirus shot violates the consciences of individuals and their God-given free will. He condemned this especially for Catholics and pointed out the importance of Church doctrine concerning the rights of conscience.

Furthermore, His Excellency said that even Catholic bishops have thrown their support behind forced injections. He says that although American bishops decided to denounce vaccine mandates originally, they have “basically folded on the issue and backed off.”

Strickland also outlined how the times in which we live are a sign that America is “a pretty dark place to be as a society,” as people’s freedoms are constantly being eroded.

Despite this, he concluded, Christians must remain strong and knowledgeable in their faith, exercising human free will according to the plan of God.

