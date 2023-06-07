Bishop Strickland denounces Fr. James Martin for juxtaposing Sacred Heart and ‘pride’ month

'This blasphemy must stop,' the faithful bishop and defender of the faith said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Stickland of Tyler, Texas, called out dissident pro-LGBT Jesuit Fr. James Martin for blasphemously claiming that celebrating Pride Month is compatible with devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, to whom the month of June is traditionally dedicated in Catholic devotion.

“This blasphemy must stop, God loves every person even the most sinful, but saying sinful acts are compatible with the Sacred Heart of Jesus Christ contradicts Christ’s call to go & sin no more…”

Strickland’s comment came in response to a series of tweets by Martin that were highlighted in an article on Breitbart that underlined the incompatibility of the dissident priest’s tweets with Catholic moral teaching on marriage, sexuality, sin, and repentance.

Martin wrote on Twitter, “In June, Catholics celebrate the Month of the Sacred Heart. LGBTQ people celebrate #PrideMonth. LGBTQ Catholics celebrate both. One shows us how Jesus loves. The other shows us whom Jesus calls us to love today.” In a second tweet, Martin wrote, “Where would the Sacred Heart be today? It would be poured out in love on these people who seek love and acceptance.”

In June, Catholics celebrate the Month of the #SacredHeart. LGBTQ people celebrate #PrideMonth. LGBTQ Catholics celebrate both. One shows us how Jesus loves. The other shows us whom Jesus calls us to love today. https://t.co/R0VyOefty9 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 2, 2023

Martin’s comments come as Catholics in Florida have raised billboards across the state that read: “June is dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Christ is King.”

On June 16, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Bishop Strickland will lead Catholics in a Eucharistic procession from the Cathedral of Our Lady Queen of the Angels to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic group of drag “nuns,” will be honored during “Pride Night.”

The procession, first announced by Catholics for Catholics, will be offered “in reparation for offenses committed against Jesus Christ and all Christians by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (Drag Queens impersonating nuns and performing blasphemous shows).” LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will attend and speak at a prayer rally and the procession in protest of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ scandalous promotion of anti-Catholic drag “nuns.”

