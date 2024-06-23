Bishop Strickland: Devotion to the Sacred Heart is ‘essential’ for drawing closer to Christ

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s two-part episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses loving one’s enemies, perfection, and devotion to the Sacred Heart.

Strickland begins the first part by offering commentary on part of the Sermon on the Mount, maintaining that when Christ says to love one’s enemies is one of the “heart issues” of what it means to be Christian. Considering how the Jews would have received it, the bishop says the precept would have seemed “impossible” and “naïve.” To love one’s enemies, he notes, is not how the Jews behaved, looking to the maxim “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” according to the Mosaic law.

Since we have heard all of our lives that Christ said this, Strickland says that if anyone knows anything Christ said, it would be that we should love our enemies. What we need to do, however, is realize how “drastic” a call that is, and its import in being a disciple of Christ. “The natural human thing is to go after anyone we consider an enemy, to be fearful of them, to attack them,” the bishop says. “It’s one of the most revolutionary ideas that the Good News of Jesus Christ introduces to humanity.”

Strickland observes that Christ continues by reminding people of God’s love, noting that Christ is Love Incarnate. To love one’s enemies is of God, but the Israelites, while they may not have called God an enemy, acted like they were God’s enemies, often turning to the worship of false gods.

What Christ does in this part of the Sermon on the Mount, however, is to “unlock” who God is, something which can be found in the Old Testament, when He says that the Father makes it rain on the bad and the good alike. God is faithful to the Israelites and loving to them, even should they turn away from them – which is how God demonstrates the love of one’s enemies before the Incarnation. Furthermore, the issue is not simply one of loving one’s enemies, but also of letting go of any bitterness and anger.

Strickland further comments on the perfection spoken of by Christ, saying that we should always strive for perfection, even if there are those in the Church who say that we should not try to be perfect, “too committed,” or “expect more of [ourselves] than is reasonable.” While perfection is indeed “beyond us,” says Strickland, to be a disciple of Christ is to strive for perfection, recalling that Scripture says that “with God all things are possible.” Linking perfection with the first part of the passage, the bishop notes that loving one’s enemies is part of perfection.

Later in the first part, Strickland offers commentary on the Southern Baptist Convention’s denunciation of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and the American College of Pediatrics’ (ACP) call for an end of “gender transitions” for minors.

Strickland says of ACP’s call that we rejoice in and try to share the truth, but he says that it is not a Catholic truth or idea but a “truth that God has revealed to us” along with creation itself. Strickland says that the Baptists’ denunciation and ACP’s call are “common sense” with the “natural law involved.” The truth the Church has a duty to proclaim, he says, is a “truth for humanity that needs to guide all of us,” and that peace comes from the union of men in truth.

Strickland begins the second part commenting on another part of the Sermon on the Mount, a Gospel that was proclaimed on Ash Wednesday. For Strickland, the fact that the Gospel is the same for the first day of Lent shows us that we should not forget throughout the year what we focus on during Lent. Christ tells the disciples that God sees all they do and will repay them, which shows us that God sees both the good and bad that we do, including our intentions.

To do those things we are called to do to impress others is to miss the point, says Strickland. We have already received our reward if we impress others, but if we hide our works our reward will be great in heaven. Furthermore, if we seek to do holy things for the sake of recognition or sin, we grieve the “holy ones.”

Later in the second part, Strickland discusses the devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Strickland says that the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary remind him of the vision of St. John Bosco of the Church in a terrible storm, adding that anyone that is “awake in their faith” can recognize that the Church is in a “terrible storm” at the moment. For Strickland, both Hearts are “essential elements,” calling the devotion to the Sacred Heart “essential,” particularly at this point in salvation history.

To Strickland, the present moment in the Church is a “time of the Sacred Heart,” and that the Immaculate Heart will triumph because the Sacred Heart is being embraced. “There’s no separating that,” the bishop asserts. “It’s not like, ‘Well, Mary’s Immaculate Heart will triumph, but not the Sacred Heart.’ It’s really one reality, because there’s one truth. One salvation in Jesus Christ, the Son of God.”

Encouraging people to read literature on the Sacred Heart, Strickland points to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Looking at how old the devotion is, Strickland says that the apostles had this devotion, even if the language we now use did not yet exist. Similarly, he says he would wager that the martyrs had a devotion to the Sacred Heart, noting that martyrdom is an indication one had deep knowledge of Christ’s Heart and was willing to die for It.

Considering the Twelve Promises of the Sacred Heart, Strickland says that many people are “weak” in the areas covered by them, likewise the Church and the world. But this need not be the case. The Sacred Heart, he says, is “available to all of us.” The bishop also notes that Christ especially wants priests close to His Sacred Heart.

Looking at the state of young men being ordained, namely that many are more solidly Catholic and unafraid to teach the truth, Strickland believes the future looks “bright.”

“Christ leads us to the future, and many young priests are embracing devotions like the devotion to the Sacred Heart,” he says.

Explaining why the devotion is “essential,” Strickland says that it is not just another devotion to another saint, but a devotion to Christ’s Heart. The Promises will follow in one’s life if one has the devotion. “You’re going to be blessed, you’re going to be called further away from sin, and you’re going to be following a path that is the path to perfection,” he notes, inviting people to grow in their devotion to the Sacred Heart.

To watch all previous episodes of The Bishop Strickland Show, click here to visit LifeSite’s Rumble page dedicated to The Bishop Strickland Show.

