Bp. Strickland bans Pelosi from Holy Communion until she ‘stops advocating the murder of children’

TYLER, Texas (LifeSiteNews) – Bishop Joseph Strickland has stated that the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, will also ban pro-abortion and self-acclaimed “Catholic” Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion.
The concern for Mrs Pelosi’s eternal salvation extends to the Diocese of Tyler. She is barred from Communion here until she repents & stops advocating the murder of children. Pray for her heart to be turned to God & away from the power of this world. https://t.co/MluSpdF0zH
— Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) May 25, 2022
“The concern for Mrs. Pelosi’s eternal salvation extends to the Diocese of Tyler,” Strickland tweeted.
“She is barred from Communion here until she repents & stops advocating the murder of children,” he added. “Pray for her heart to be turned to God & away from the power of this world.”
This refusal of Holy Communion follows closely after San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone told the House Speaker not to present herself for Communion in his diocese last week.
READ: Nancy Pelosi snubs Abp. Cordileone’s Communion ban by receiving at Mass in Washington DC
“[Y]ou are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” the archbishop wrote to Pelosi.
Pelosi responded to Archbishop Cordileone’s ban saying she doesn’t respect “foisting” pro-life views on others.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
The Catholic Church teaches that the Eucharist is the literal Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus Christ. The Church teaches that no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to present himself or herself for Holy Communion until he or she has confessed that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Canon 915 of the Church’s Code of Canon Law instructs that, “Those who have been excommunicated or interdicted after the imposition or declaration of the penalty and others obstinately persevering in manifest grave sin are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
Furthermore, in Evangelium Vitae, Pope St. John Paul II employed his full papal authority to publicly condemn abortion as a grave sin, “since it is the deliberate killing of an innocent human being.”
