Bishop Strickland, Father Altman celebrate reverent Mass together in Florida

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen interviewed pro-life activist Willy Guardiola, the organizer of a Mass celebrated by canceled clergy Bishop Joseph Strickland and Father James Altman during a week of prayer events for President Trump. They discussed the Mass, the Mar-a-Lago gala, praying at abortion mills, and other events that brought nearly 100 priests and countless Catholic laity together.

Mass, music, and other prayerful events

After briefly recounting some stories of multiple priests’ and prominent activists’ arrival in Florida, Guardiola emphasized the beauty of some of the events leading up to the big gala at Mar-a-Lago.

“Father [Richard] Heilman did a phenomenal one-hour reflection there, and then, of course, we had the Mass at 10 a.m. that was presided [over] by Bishop Strickland,” Guardiola said. “Beautiful Mass, beautiful music, the a cappella singing, and it was terrific.”

Guardiola noted there were nearly 100 priests in attendance from all over the U.S. and across the globe.

“We had about 90 or 95 priests there altogether. I met probably 90 percent of them from all over the country,” he said. “There were some from Sri Lanka, there were some that were from Bolivia, from Argentina, you name it.”

The Mar-a-Lago gala

Turning to the Mar-a-Lago gala, Guardiola highlighted Strickland’s keynote speech, Eucharistic adoration, and the singing of “Ave Maria.”

“Of course, Bishop Strickland was the keynote speaker and did a beautiful prayer thing at the end there with the adoration, the monstrance, and President Trump’s favorite tenor singing the Ave Maria,” he recounted. “The chandeliers were shaking in that ballroom there at Mar-a-Lago. So a beautiful event across the board.”

A reverent Mass celebrated by Bp. Strickland and Fr. Altman

Then Guardiola dove into the Mass celebrated by both Bishop Strickland and Fr. Altman at Mary Mother of the Light Maronite Catholic Church, which he noted was the only church in the state of Florida that did not shut down during COVID. Guardiola stressed that the church was full and organizers had to bring in about 15-20 extra chairs for the congregation.

“To have Bishop Strickland, the number one bishop in the country, hands down and hands together, and Father James Altman, [who] is one of my favorite, all-time favorite Catholic priests, probably as bold as they come – to have him and Bishop Strickland come celebrate the Mass … it was just one for the record books,” he said.

To hear more from Willy Guardiola, watch or listen to the full interview.

