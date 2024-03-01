Bishop Strickland: It is a ‘grave sin’ to buy tickets from musicians who use proceeds to fund abortion

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo is pledging part of her ticket sales from upcoming Texas concerts to groups that help women get an abortion – a brutal, horrific procedure.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland has declared that it is a “grave sin” to purchase a ticket from a musician who “explicitly says part of the ticket price will help fund abortions,” such as pop star Olivia Rodrigo.

“Cooperating with the abortion of a child is a grave sin and purchasing a ticket from an artist who explicitly says part of the ticket price will help fund abortions qualifies as cooperation,” explained the bishop emeritus of Tyler, Texas, in comments to LifeSiteNews, adding, “I’d urge the ProLife community to boycott this artist.”

Former Disney actress and provocative pop singer Rodrigo recently announced that part of the proceeds from her “Guts World Tour” Houston and Austin shows in Texas will go to groups that fund abortion “access.”

She explained in Instagram posts that some of the profits from these concerts would go to covering the travel costs for Texas women seeking abortions.

“A portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales at #GUTSworldtourHouston will go towards @abortionfunds @fundtexaschoice @janesdueprocess who help Texans traveling for abortions by covering & coordinating transportation, lodging & other practical support classes,” shared Rodrigo in her post, Fox News reported.

The first group she mentioned, the National Network of Abortion Funds, is a collection of “100 independent abortion funds” that “work to remove financial and logistical barriers to abortion access,” according to the group’s website. Fund Texas Choice funds “comprehensive travel services and practical support” to help Texans obtain abortions, and Jane’s Due Process funds “abortion and practical support for Texas teens traveling for abortion.”

Rodrigo so fervently supports abortion that a day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in its Dobbs decision, she performed alongside British pop singer Lily Allen, singing Allen’s song “F— You,” aimed at the conservative Supreme Court justices.

Introducing the song to a crowd at the 2022 Glastonbury music festival, Rodrigo said, “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you!”

Abortion, the killing of innocent human life, is always morally evil and an “unspeakable crime,” as the Catholic Church affirms. The horrific reality about abortion is that it brutally kills unborn children during each trimester of pregnancy, as former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino has demonstrated.

During the first trimester, at 11 weeks of age or earlier, an unborn child has a heartbeat, fingers, toes, arms and legs, as Levatino has explained. During the first three months of pregnancy, the abortionist typically uses a suction catheter that tears apart the baby through the force of suction.

The most common form of the procedure during the second trimester — dismemberment or D&E abortion — involves tearing apart an unborn child piece by piece, starting with the child’s arms and legs, until the abortionist crushes the head, which is the size of a “large plum” at 20 weeks, Dr. Levatino explained.

During the third trimester, when babies certainly feel pain, the abortionist typically injects the child with Digoxin, causing fatal cardiac arrest.

Despite the exceptional evil of abortion, Rodrigo has declared that her donations to abortion funds are part of what she calls the “Fund 4 Good,” which she explained is an initiative she is launching as part of her Guts World Tour.

Share











