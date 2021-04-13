Bishop Strickland: Heartbeat bills are ‘a step in the right direction’ to the Culture of Life

April 13, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In the latest episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland discusses the pro-life heartbeat bills sweeping across state legislatures throughout the country, including in his own state of Texas. He also talks about how the culture is increasingly more anti-religious and materialistic.

Strickland tells co-host Terry Barber that many states in the U.S. have legally recognized the heartbeat of the unborn, which can be detected very early in gestation. “Certainly prior to the heartbeat, they are still sacred to God from conception,” he says. It is becoming more difficult to push the false arguement that the baby in the womb is “just a blob of tissue,” he adds.

Although Bishop Strickland notes that some of the legislation has flaws and exceptions, he voices his support for the legal acknowledgment that the unborn must be protected when they begin to have a heartbeat. He calls it “a step in the right direction” in order to move away from the culture of death and towards a culture that promotes life.

Bishop Strickland also mentions that many Catholics have been walking away from Christ’s words to be “in the world, but not of the world.” He observes that problems in society and the Church come from having a distorted view of philosophy and theology. “Good philosophy is about thinking rightly … looking at all of creation and thinking about where is goodness.” His Excellency futher calls on all Christians to have a solid foundation in the eternal truths of God.