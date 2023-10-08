Bishop Strickland: Human value comes from being made in God’s image and likeness

On this episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland offers commentary on his fourth pastoral letter, which deals with the value of the human person made in God’s image and likeness, and the consequences of denying this value.

Pledge your prayers for Bp. Strickland HERE

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, offers commentary on his fourth pastoral letter, in which he discusses the value of the human person, on this week’s episode of The Bishop Strickland Show.

Strickland, looking at the value of the human person, says it comes from the fact that man is made in the image and likeness of God, something affirmed by the Catechism of the Catholic Church and by Sacred Scripture. Reflecting on this value, Strickland observes that as man is made in God’s image, he is different from all other creatures we know and gives man a certain responsibility for caring for creation.

While man is indeed responsible for caring for creation, however, His Excellency stresses that man is the “pinnacle” of creation, as “we’re the part of creation that most shines the light that is God in the world,” a fact that he insists should be remembered for every person.

“There’s so many people hurting in our big cities or anywhere in our society because they don’t know who they are,” Strickland observes. “They don’t know they’re sacred. Then the way they treat the other person is less than sacred because they don’t consider themselves sacred. So… it’s a vicious cycle of hatred and division that flows when we don’t know who we are.”

“We are the children of God,” Strickland declares.

In his pastoral letter, His Excellency applies the principle to gender confusion, writing that identifying with a gender other than our biological one is rooted in the denial of God’s sovereignty, and “is demonstrated in dramatic ways as we begin to lose the thread of who we are.”

Commenting on the passage, Strickland says that to deny God is to deny ourselves.

“If we’re created in the image and likeness of God, when we forsake God, then what is our image and likeness?… What is the prototype of the human being?” he asks. “We lose that basic truth about ourselves when we deny who God is. We’ve got to turn to God to understand who we are because we’re created in His image and likeness.”

Turning his attention towards those usually forgotten by society, Strickland maintains that those “devalued” by modern society are, for multiple reasons, “some of the most valuable” because they show us the true worth of the human person, and that God made us so that we could “flourish in His life and grace.”

“When we say there is no God or decide that we can reshape everything that God has revealed to us, we’re really on a dangerous path,” he warns. “Collectively, humanity is on that path right now.”

